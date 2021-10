HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros are back in the World Series after closing out the American League Championship Series with a 5-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox. Yordan Alvarez opened the scoring in the first inning and scored on Kyle Tucker’s three-run homer that put the game out of reach in the eighth inning. Alvarez hit an ALCS-record .522 in the series to win MVP honors. Luis Garcia limited the Red Sox to one hit and a walk while striking out seven over 5 2/3 innings. He pitched no-hit ball into the sixth inning. Houston’s bullpen followed with one-hit ball over the final 3 1/3, helping the Astros reach the Fall Classic for the third time in five seasons. Red Sox starter and loser Nathan Eovaldi was reached for one run and five hits over 4 1/3 innings.

BARTON COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO