HCSO: Person taken by Life Flight after motorcycle crash

Democratic Senators Chuck Schumer and Joe Manchin were at President Joe Biden's home in Delaware on Sunday as prominent party members try to work out details on a social spending bill. Zeke Miller, a White House reporter for the Associated Press, joins CBSN to discuss the latest with the negotiations.
VICTORIA, British Columbia (AP) — A fire was burning in several containers aboard a cargo ship off Canada’s Pacific coast province of British Columbia on Sunday. The Canadian Coast Guard said it received word late Saturday morning that a fire had broken out in 10 damaged containers aboard the MV Zim Kingston, which is now anchored about five miles off the provincial capital of Victoria, and that two of the burning containers contain hazardous material identified as potassium amylxanthate.
SANTA FE, N.M., Oct 24 (Reuters) - Alec Baldwin has been seen consoling the family of the cinematographer he accidentally killed on the set of his movie, as more reports emerged on Sunday of troubling practices during the filming of the Western "Rust". A distraught Baldwin was photographed outside a...
ATLANTA — Eddie Rosario capped a remarkable NL Championship Series with a three-run homer, sending the Atlanta Braves to the World Series for the first time since 1999 with a 4-2 victory over the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night. The Braves won the best-of-seven series four games...
Finland’s leader says that the Turkish president’s decision to order that 10 foreign ambassadors be declared persona non grata after calling for the release of a jailed philanthropist and human rights activist was a “regrettable situation.”
WASHINGTON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Vaccines for kids between the ages of 5 and 11 will likely be available in the first half of November, top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said on Sunday, predicting a timetable that could see many kids getting fully vaccinated before the end of the year.
Brian Laundrie’s recovered remains – which have been described as "bones" by police – will undergo further examination after an autopsy failed to establish a cause or manner of death, a lawyer said. The remains of Laundrie, which were discovered Wednesday in a Florida park, will be forwarded to an...
Just a few hours before Baldwin fired the shot that killed the highly regarded cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, and also wounded the director, Joel Souza, several members of the crew walked off the set of “Rust” because of safety concerns, the sources said. The disclosure came as investigators probing the tragedy...
Kobe Bryant's widow said she pleaded with the Los Angeles County sheriff to make sure no one takes photographs from the site of the 2020 helicopter crash that killed the basketball star, and he reassured that the area had been secured, court documents say. After Sheriff Alex Villanueva confirmed her...
"Saturday Night Live" harkened back to President Biden 's days as vice president with host Jason Sudeikis reprising his role as Biden in the show's latest episode. "SNL" opened with James Austin Johnson playing Biden and asking White House press secretary Jen Psaki , played by Chloe Fineman, for some facts.
