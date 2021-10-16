CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Flash Adds Gold Boots to Supersuit, Grant Gustin Cheers Iconic 'Final Touch' — Official First Look

By Matt Webb Mitovich
TVLine
TVLine
 8 days ago

“The final element that’s been missing” — golden speedster kicks — has at long last been added to The Flash ‘s supersuit, Grant Gustin declared on Saturday at DC FanDome.

Reflecting on his costume’s years-long evolution, Gustin said during the online fan event, “I’ve loved all the versions of The Flash suit we’ve had on the show, but the suit we have now is the closest to the many iterations you see in the comic books — with the exception of those gold boots!” Now, though, the scarlet speedster will now motor around in his flashiest footwear yet. “I’ve always felt that those boots would be the final touch,” Gustin said.

The official first look at The Flash’s complete new ensemble (below) also features a newly designed center crest and wings.

The Flash will debut his latest fit during the five-episode “Armageddon” event that will kick off Season 8 on Tuesday, Nov. 16, on The CW. The team-up features a cavalcade of super-powered guests — including Javicia Leslie’s Batwoman, Brandon Routh’s The Atom (see photo) , Cress Williams’ Black Lightning, Chyler Leigh’s Sentinel (from Supergirl ) and Osric Chau’s Ryan Choi (from “Crisis on Infinite Earths”).

They will face an alien threat led by Defiance alum Tony Curran’s Despero , while Arrowverse vets Tom Cavanagh and Neal McDonough will reprise their respective villainous roles of Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash and Damien Darhk.

Want scoop on The Flash , or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line .

TVLine

Supergirl Series Finale Synopsis Reveals Title, Teases a Wedding

As Supergirl speeds towards its series finale, we now have a title for the closing hour and at least one (romantic) hint at what to expect. The first hour of the double-episode finale event airing Tuesday, Nov. 9, is titled “The Last Gauntlet,” in which Supergirl and the Super Friends “take drastic action after a loved one is kidnapped by Nyxly and Lex,” according to the official synopsis. Which “unlikely ally” will step in to help the team? Meanwhile, the actual series finale, which is aptly titled “Kara,” promises to wrap the titular hero’s story in grand fashion. “In the epic series finale,...
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Flash Has Just 7 Days Until 'Armageddon' in First Trailer for 5-Part Superhero Team-Up Event

It looks as if Barry Allen has only one week to get his affairs in order, in the first teaser trailer for The Flash‘s season-opening, multi-episode “Armageddon” event. Kicking off Season 8 of The CW’s The Flash on Nov. 16 at 8/7c, the team-up event — airing across five consecutive Tuesdays — finds Grant Gustin’s Barry recruiting a cavalcade of superfriends, including Brandon Routh’s The Atom (see photo), Cress Williams’ Black Lightning, Katherine McNamara’s Mia Smoak (from Arrow), Javicia Leslie’s Batwoman, Chyler Leigh’s Sentinel (from Supergirl) and Osric Chau’s Ryan Choi (from the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event). Said assembly of heroes will face an extraterrestrial threat led by Defiance alum Tony Curran’s Despero, while Arrowverse vets Tom Cavanagh and Neal McDonough will reprise their respective villainous roles of Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash and Damien Darhk. Want scoop on The Flash, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Stargirl's Meg DeLacy Previews Cindy's Return in Shadowlands Episode ('It Was Worth the Wait'), Unlikely Alliance

DC’s Stargirl has been wading in dark themes for much of Season 2, but in this week’s episode the superhero team-up series heads to a truly dark place — the Shadowlands, to which Cindy and now Courtney (among others) were dispatched by Eclipso. TVLine invited Cindy Berman aka Shiv’s portrayer, Meg DeLacy, to revisit the wild cafeteria fight that ultimately led to Cindy’s own date with “black tar goo” and then preview the unlikely alliance that might save both Cindy and Courtney (played by Brec Bassinger) in this Tuesday’s decidedly moody, black-and-white episode (airing at 8/7c on The CW). TVLINE |...
TV SERIES
tvweb.com

The Flash Gets His Gold Boots in First Look at Season 8 Costume

For its second year in a row, DC FanDome took place this weekend with the event showcasing the latest in what's to come to the DC universe pertaining to its films, television series, comics, video games, and more. During this year's DC FanDome, fans were able to get a very first look at the newest costume for The CW's The Flash. In the upcoming eighth season, Barry Allen aka The Flash will finally be donning his iconic and long-awaited golden boots! The Arrowverse television series is set to debut its eighth season next month. You can check out the recently revealed photos of The Flash's newest costume from DC FanDome 2021 below.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
