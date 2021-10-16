CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

ISIS claims responsibility for deadly mosque bombing in Afghanistan

By Misty Severi
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eReOs_0cTNtk9I00


T he Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the deadly mosque bombing in Afghanistan Friday that killed nearly 50 people, according to a news release.

Two ISIS fighters shot and killed the guards stationed outside the Fatimiya mosque in Afghanistan's Kandahar province Friday before detonating two explosives, one inside the Shiite mosque and the other just outside the entrance, that killed 47 people and wounded dozens more, read a message by ISIS's Amaq news agency Friday evening. The bombers' names were Anas al Khurasani and Abu Ali al Baluchi, both Afghan nationals, the statement added.

AT LEAST 16 DEAD AND MANY MORE INJURED FROM AFGHANISTAN MOSQUE BOMBING

Families of the victims killed in the blast spent hours Saturday digging graves, with a total of 63 sites due to the expectation that many of the wounded may not survive.

"There are so many who have lost body parts, and among those in hospital in serious condition, I don't know how many more numbers will be added to the death toll," community elder Hajji Farhad told the Associated Press .

A Shiite leader named Sayed Mohammed Agha asked the Taliban government to protect the Shiite minority “because our enemies will harm our society by any means they can.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The attack comes one week after a separate bombing at a mosque in northern Afghanistan. The Oct. 8 explosion killed 46 people, and ISIS-K, a local affiliate of ISIS known for its involvement in the August bombing outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, took responsibility.

Prior to Friday's attack, ISIS was primarily attacking eastern Afghanistan, but the recent attacks in the north and Kabul mean the group could be expanding. The Taliban , consisting of Sunni Muslims who have controlled the nation's government since their Aug. 15 takeover of Kabul, told Reuters they ordered security forces to capture the perpetrators.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

Related
WashingtonExaminer

Taliban commander charged with killing three US Army soldiers

A former top Taliban military commander who was previously charged with the kidnapping of a New York Times journalist was hit with fresh charges accusing him of a host of terrorism-related offenses including helping shoot down an American helicopter and leading a deadly attack on a U.S. military convoy in Afghanistan which killed three U.S. Army soldiers.
MILITARY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Taliban executes child in Takhar province of Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan] September 27 (ANI): The Taliban brutally executed a child in Takhar province of Afghanistan after his father is suspected to be a part of the Afghan Resistance Forces. The brutality has been reported by Panjshir Observer which is an independent media covering Panjshir and Afghanistan situation. "Child executed...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Birmingham Star

Hamid Karzai warns Pakistan against interfering in Afghanistan's affairs

Washington [US], October 18 (ANI): Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai said that Pakistan should not interfere in Kabul's internal affairs by encouraging terrorism or extremism rather Islamabad should establish relations with the country through "civil principles and principles of international relations."During an interview with Voice of America (VOA) on Saturday, Karzai said, "My message to Pakistan, our brotherly country, is that they should not try to represent Afghanistan."Stressing that Islamabad should not try to maintain its relations with Afghanistan through interference, the "encouragement of extremism and terrorism" or by force, Karzai said that rather Pakistan should establish relations with Afghanistan through "civil principles and principles of international relations.
WORLD
The Guardian

Taliban ‘forcibly evicting’ Hazaras and opponents in Afghanistan

Thousands of people have been forced from their homes and land by Taliban officials in the north and south of Afghanistan, in what amounted to collective punishment, illegal under international law, Human Rights Watch has warned. Many of the evictions targeted members of the Shia Hazara community, while others were...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isis#Mosque#Taliban#Kandahar Province#Shiite#Amaq News#The Associated Press#Sunni Muslims#Reuters#Washington Examiner
The Independent

Russian, Tajik troops hold joint drills near Afghan border

Russian and Tajik troops conducted joint drills Friday near Tajikistan's border with Afghanistan as part of efforts to prepare for possible security threats issuing from Afghanistan. The exercises at the Momirak firing range about 20 kilometers (12 miles) north of the Afghan border involved armored vehicles and helicopter gunships. It was part of weeklong war games that brought together about 5,000 troops and over 700 armored vehicles from Russia, Tajikistan and several other ex-Soviet nations, which are members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Moscow-dominated security pact.Tajik Defense Minister Sherali Mirzo said the drills were decided amid...
MILITARY
republicmonews.com

Bombing Inside a Mosque in Southern Afghanistan Claims At Least 68 Lives, Attack Happens 1 Week After Suicide Attack at a Kunduz Mosque

The attack’s witnesses reported hearing multiple blasts in various parts of the mosque. However, officials merely disclosed one suicide bomber’s presence. According to Murtaza, who goes by only one name, he was within the mosque in the midst of the explosions. He reported four blasts: two outside and two inside.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Roadside bombing targets Taliban, kills Afghan civilians

A roadside bombing targeting a Taliban vehicle in eastern Afghanistan killed at least two civilians Saturday, including a child, Taliban and health officials said. Four others were wounded.Two bombs detonated as a Taliban vehicle was passing by, killing one child, district police chief Ismatullah Mubariz said, adding that no Taliban fighters were harmed. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but the Islamic State group is active in eastern Nangarhar province, where it has launched frequent attacks targeting the Taliban. A local hospital official said two bodies and four wounded civilians were transferred to the hospital after the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Every Afghan citizen has right to a passport, says Taliban official

A senior Taliban official has said that each Afghan citizen is entitled to a passport. Alam Gul Haqqani, the acting head of Afghanistan’s passport office, said the Taliban would issue passports to everyone who applied but it would prioritise those seeking medical treatment outside the country, sportspersons and students wanting to study abroad.On 5 October, Mr Haqqani had said that between 5,000 to 6,000 passports would be issued each day as Afghanistan got ready to issue the documents after many months of delays. These delays hindered many who wanted to go abroad, including those trying flee Taliban rule after...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Secrecy shrouds Afghan refugees sent by US to base in Kosovo

The U.S. is welcoming tens of thousands of Afghans airlifted out of Kabul but has disclosed little publicly about a small group who remain overseas: dozens who triggered potential security issues during security vetting and have been sent to an American base in the Balkan nation of Kosovo.Human rights advocates have raised concerns about the Afghans diverted to Camp Bondsteel in Kosovo over the past six weeks, citing a lack of transparency about their status, the reasons for holding them back and the question of what might become of any who can't be cleared to come to the U.S.“We...
IMMIGRATION
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
158K+
Followers
53K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy