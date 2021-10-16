Video Shows Louisiana Deputy Brutally Slamming 4-Foot-8 Crime Victim
A Louisiana woman walking home after being beaten up by a group of boys was then grabbed by a sheriff’s deputy,...www.thedailybeast.com
A Louisiana woman walking home after being beaten up by a group of boys was then grabbed by a sheriff’s deputy,...www.thedailybeast.com
I'm assuming the officer arrived to a call and needed to get the stories of the individuals involved, and sometimes it entails making sure everyone involved is acting rational as to take control of the situation. Based on the call it was an assault and they don't get all the information when the call comes in, now what I see which I don't have the whole video only a snippet of the ending so I can't make a full judgement of the situation, but just on the small snippet I can see she is resisting the officer, the female was fighting getting put in handcuffs, which is not her decision at this point anymore. Officers have a duty once arriving to a call getting all sides to the situation if someone is acting irrational you are put in a position to make sure that person is restraint to ensure everybody's safety involved, or even around the situation. We need a full video from begining to end to make a correct judgment.
He needs to turn in his badge & gun. Charges need to be brought against him. Cops like him are giving all the good ones the bad rap. I hope to read action taken against him soon.
this is a crying shame and there's no need in this and he needs to be fired especially if he cannot do his job properly and without being racis
A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.https://www.thedailybeast.com/
Comments / 9