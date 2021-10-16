CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Video Shows Louisiana Deputy Brutally Slamming 4-Foot-8 Crime Victim

By Kana Ruhalter
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Louisiana woman walking home after being beaten up by a group of boys was then grabbed by a sheriff’s deputy,...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 9

Jose Pardinas
6d ago

I'm assuming the officer arrived to a call and needed to get the stories of the individuals involved, and sometimes it entails making sure everyone involved is acting rational as to take control of the situation. Based on the call it was an assault and they don't get all the information when the call comes in, now what I see which I don't have the whole video only a snippet of the ending so I can't make a full judgement of the situation, but just on the small snippet I can see she is resisting the officer, the female was fighting getting put in handcuffs, which is not her decision at this point anymore. Officers have a duty once arriving to a call getting all sides to the situation if someone is acting irrational you are put in a position to make sure that person is restraint to ensure everybody's safety involved, or even around the situation. We need a full video from begining to end to make a correct judgment.

Reply(2)
7
Sue Rowzee Goff
6d ago

He needs to turn in his badge & gun. Charges need to be brought against him. Cops like him are giving all the good ones the bad rap. I hope to read action taken against him soon.

Reply
8
Crystal Brady
6d ago

this is a crying shame and there's no need in this and he needs to be fired especially if he cannot do his job properly and without being racis

Reply
6
Related
TheDailyBeast

500-Pound Brown Bear Charges, Mauls Cyclist: Cops

A man biking along the Jack River in a rural borough of Alaska was charged and attacked by a brown bear earlier this week, Alaska State Troopers have said. The cyclist told officials the animal was roughly 30 feet away when it began to run at him. He “jumped” off his bicycle and “began yelling at the bear,” which he estimated to weigh around 500 pounds, according to the troopers. Their report noted the man was carrying a gun, but did not fire it. Instead, as the bear got closer, he fell to the ground and covered his head, kicking at the predator.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Cops Solve Mystery of Alaska Serial Killer Victim Known as ‘Horseshoe Harriet’

Alaskan authorities have identified a woman killed by the state’s most notorious serial killer—nearly 40 years after her murder. Alaska State Troopers said Robin Pelkey, a 19-year-old from Colorado, was one of the 17 women killed by Robert Hansen in his spree of crimes. He later confessed to the murders and identified the bodies’ locations during a helicopter tour. The body had been found near the state’s Horseshoe Lake in 1984, garnering Pelkey the moniker “Horseshoe Harriet.”
TheDailyBeast

Woman Injured After Driver Veers Into Anti-Vax Mandate Protest

A California woman is in the hospital after a man drove his car into a crowd of anti-vaccine mandate protesters Saturday afternoon, NBC News reports. Sixty-four-year-old William Aslaksen reportedly got into an argument with a protester at the Palmdale, California, rally before he got into his Jeep Wrangler and slammed into the group on the sidewalk, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department. The injured woman, who was not identified, is in stable condition, according to local authorities. Aslaksen was arrested about 90 minutes after the incident and is being held on suspicion of felony assault. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday morning, and his bail is set at $50,000.
PALMDALE, CA
TheDailyBeast

Texas Cop Fired Two Days After Killing a Man During Pursuit

The Arlington, Texas, police department fired an officer Friday after he killed a man who had ignored his instructions to stop. Video released by the department showed Officer Robert Phillips responding to a call about a man—identified as Jesse Fischer—slumped over his steering wheel on a parkway on Wednesday. But when Phillips approached him, Fischer drove off. After another stop-and-go, Fischer turned onto a road with a cul-de-sac and turned around, approaching Phillips. That prompted him to fire his gun six times at Fischer, who died.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
TheDailyBeast

MMA Fighter Jason ‘Mayhem’ Miller Charged with Felony Assault, Battery After Alleged Brawl

MMA fighter Jason Miller has now been charged with felony assault and battery, TMZ reports. Miller was allegedly involved in a fight back in September at a bar in the San Fernando Valley and was accused of cracking a man's ribs. Miller, known as ‘Mayhem’ in the MMA world, has recently had other run-ins with law enforcement; he was arrested for felony domestic violence after attacking his girlfriend. The 40-year-old ex-fighter is facing charges that could land him in jail for several years if convicted. Miller last fought in the UFC in 2012 and professionally in 2016. Other charges the embattled fighter has faced include spitting on and kicking a police officer.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Teen Gets 9 Months in ‘Rigorous Juvenile Camp’ for Killing Woman With Lamborghini

A 17-year-old who pleaded guilty to killing a 32-year-old woman by crashing a Lamborghini into her sedan was sentenced to nine months in a “rigorous juvenile camp” Thursday. The teenager, whose name has not been disclosed but whose father is an L.A. multimillionaire, will also serve four years’ probation for the vehicular manslaughter charge. Monique Muñoz was driving home from work in Inglewood on Feb. 17 when the luxury car struck her at more than 100 miles per hour. Richard Cartier, Muñoz’s uncle, said earlier in the trial, “I’m looking for this kid to actually get what he deserves. He murdered my niece and he had no remorse for any life of any kind and he showed it.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Brian Laundrie’s Remains Sent to Anthropologist

An autopsy on Brian Laundrie’s remains could not determine his cause of death and now they are being sent to a forensic anthropologist for further examination, his family’s lawyer told the Daily Mail. Laundrie’s remains were discovered in a swamp in a Florida nature preserve weeks after he was named a person of interest in the death of his fiancee, Gabby Petito, who was strangled after embarking on a cross-country “van life” adventure with Laundrie. While investigators were searching for Petito out West, Laundrie disappeared from his family’s Florida home.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Ex-Politician Charged in QAnon Abduction Also Plotted to Attack Vax Clinics, Police Say

It’s one thing to call for the overthrow of your government. It’s another to be a former elected official plotting to terrorize it. French police have charged Rémy Daillet-Wiedemann with terrorism, alleging the former politician plotted with other far-right extremists to attack vaccination centers throughout the country. Daillet had previously advocated overthrowing the government and was already in prison for another incredulous plot—a QAnon-inspired kidnapping of a child in Switzerland for a mother who lost custody. He then embarked on a self-imposed exile in Malaysia before returning to France to face new charges. His lawyer claims Daillet is a political prisoner.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Nola Com
TheDailyBeast

‘He’s Responsible’: 911 Call Reveals Frantic Aftermath of Prop-Gun Shooting

The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office released the harrowing 911 call placed from the set of Alec Baldwin’s Rust by its script supervisor, revealing the frantic moments after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was injured. “We need some help,” Mamie Mitchell said as she explained the situation to the operator. “Our director and our camerawoman have been shot.” Mitchell asked for two ambulances to Bonanza Creek Ranch before laying the blame squarely on the film’s assistant director. “This fucking AD that yelled at me at lunch asking about revisions, this motherfucker,” Mitchell appears to be saying to someone else. “He's supposed to check the guns. He's responsible for what happened.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Cop Charged for Crashing Into Uncle of Girl Who Filmed George Floyd’s Death

A Minneapolis cop who allegedly crashed into and killed a man while chasing after a stolen car has been charged with his death. Officer Brian Cummings was charged with vehicular homicide and manslaughter after he killed Leneal Frazier, 40, while driving almost 80 mph in 25 mph zones in pursuit of a grand theft auto suspect in July, a county prosecutor said. “Police are supposed to protect and serve citizens, and to act in a manner consistent with their sworn oath to do so. Officer Cummings’ actions deviated from his oath and his negligence caused the death of Leneal Frazier,” Hennepin County District Attorney Mike Freeman said in a statement. Frazier was the uncle of Darnella Frazier, who filmed the brutal video of Officer Derek Chauvin pinning down George Floyd.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
TheDailyBeast

Daycare Boss Sentenced to Prison for Keeping Dozens of Toddlers Behind Fake Wall

A Colorado woman was sentenced t0 six years in prison Thursday, two years after authorities found 26 toddlers behind a false wall in her home daycare center. Police said Carla Faith of Colorado Springs kept the children—all under age 2—hidden because the facility was unlicensed. The children were found in soiled diapers, drenched in sweat, and thirsty, according to The Gazette. Faith was found guilty of attempting to influence a public servant, which is a felony, and 26 misdemeanor counts of child abuse, among other charges. An employee was also convicted for the horrific conditions, though her sentencing has been delayed.
KIDS
TheDailyBeast

Mother Charged After Body of Missing 5-Year-Old Found in Massachusetts

The body of a missing 5-year-old New Hampshire boy was discovered Saturday a state away from where he vanished. The boy’s mother and her boyfriend have been arrested. Elijah Lewis disappeared from Merrimack, New Hampshire earlier this month; his remains were found in Abington, Massachusetts on Saturday morning. A cadaver dog unearthed the corpse, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney. Danielle Denise Dauphinais, 35, and Joseph Stapf, 30, were taken into custody in New York and charged with witness tampering and child endangerment. Both allegedly asked friends to lie about Elijah’s whereabouts. Dauphinais has pleaded not guilty.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TheDailyBeast

Preschooler Who Vanished After Mom’s Killing Found Dead

On Oct. 14, mom Mallery Muenzenberger, 25, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in a Milwaukee backyard. On Thursday, police confirmed that her 3-year-old son, Major Harris—who has been missing ever since his mom’s killing—has also been found dead. “My heart and my condolences are out to the family,” Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman following the heartbreaking announcement, adding that the investigation into both deaths was “ongoing and very fluid.” The suspect in Muenzenberg’s killing, 20-year-old Jaheem Clark, took his own life on Sunday as police arrived outside a home where he was staying. According to NBC News, investigators believe Muenzenberger and Clark knew each other before the killing, but no further details have been released. Muenzenberger and her son lived around 175 miles from Milwaukee, and police believe they arrived in the city days before her death.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Colombia’s Most Wanted Criminal Caught in Jungle Hideaway

More than 50 intelligence experts from the U.S. and U.K. joined 500 soldiers using 22 helicopters in the dramatic arrest of Colombia’s most wanted drug lord Dairo Antonio Úsuga, widely known as Otoniel. The gang leader had a $5 million bounty on his head by the U.S., and the Colombian government offered a reward of $800,000 for tips about his whereabouts. He reportedly moved between safe houses in rural Colombia and used couriers rather than phones to communicate. It is not known if someone tipped off police or if he was captured due to extensive satellite imagery surveillance authorities say they used to track him for the last two weeks. President Iván Duque announced the arrest on national television late Saturday, “This is the biggest blow against drug trafficking in our country this century,” he said. “This blow is only comparable to the fall of Pablo Escobar in the 1990s.” He added that the massive operation was “the biggest penetration of the jungle ever seen in the military history of our country.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Elephant Takes Revenge, Kills Suspected Poacher in South African National Park

An elephant killed a man suspected of poaching in a South African wildlife sanctuary, and then his accomplices left his body to rot, authorities believe. Rangers from South Africa’s Kruger National Park announced late Friday that they had discovered a corpse the day before. Their initial investigation found that the “suspected poacher” had likely been felled by an elephant and that his accomplices had abandoned his body in the Stolznek area of the 5-million-acre park. The alleged illegal hunter’s identity was not made public. No dead animals were found nearby, the rangers said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Haiti Gang Leader Threatens to ‘Put a Bullet in the Heads’ of Each Kidnapped Missionary

The gang that kidnapped 17 adults and children affiliated with the American Christian Aid Ministries missionary in Haiti last weekend has threatened to “put a bullet in the heads of each of them” if a ransom of $17 million is not soon paid. Wilson Joseph, who leads the street gang, made the threat in an online video Thursday, but did not set a deadline. “I swear by thunder that if I don’t get what I’m asking for, I will prefer to kill these Americans,” Joseph said. “I cry water. I will have you cry blood.” Those kidnapped range in age from 8 months to 48 years old. They were returning from an orphanage near Port-au-Prince on Saturday when they were ambushed. They are from Amish, Mennonite and Anabaptist communities in the U.S. and Canada. Haitians have demonstrated against the kidnapping and continuing violence in the country.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

‘No Words’: Alec Baldwin Issues Statement After Prop-Gun Shooting

Alec Baldwin issued his first statement Friday after he fired a prop gun that accidentally killed the cinematographer on the set of his latest film. “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,” Baldwin wrote. “I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.” Baldwin also said he is cooperating with law enforcement.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Man Admits to Drunkenly Shutting Down Kansas Water System

A 22-year-old Kansas man has pleaded guilty to federal charges after drunkenly shutting down an entire region’s water system in March 2019. Wyatt Travnichek, a former employee of the Post Rock Rural Water District in Ellsworth, is expected to serve a year behind bars on charges of tampering with a public water system and reckless damage to a public computer during unauthorized access, The Wichita Eagle reports. Prosecutors say Travnichek cut off the water supply at a plant that serves about 1,500 customers after remotely accessing the control system. He had resigned from the water district about two months before the drunken act of sabotage. “The defendant said he was so intoxicated he didn’t remember anything,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Christine Kenney told a judge Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Ex-Plastic Surgeon Finally Admits He Tossed Wife Out of a Plane

A former plastic surgeon convicted of throwing his wife out of an airplane has confessed after maintaining his innocence for over 30 years. ABC News reports that Robert Bierenbaum, who is serving 20 years-to-life in prison for murdering his wife Gail Katz, confessed to the crime during a Dec. 2020 parole board hearing. Katz disappeared in 1985, and her body was never found. Bierenbaum was convicted on circumstantial evidence but has finally confessed to the heinous crime. “I wanted her to stop yelling at me, and I attacked her,” he said in hearing transcripts obtained by ABC News. He claimed he strangled his wife then threw her out a plane window because he was “immature” and “didn’t understand how to deal with his anger.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy