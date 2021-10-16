CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lille suffer fourth Ligue 1 defeat against Clermont

PARIS, Oct 16 (Reuters) - French champions Lille suffered their fourth defeat of the season when they were beaten 1-0 at promoted Clermont on Saturday ahead of a key Champions League clash against Sevilla.

Vital N'Simba scored his first goal in the league to give Clermont their third win of the season and lift them up to 11th on 13 points.

Lille, who take on Sevilla on Wednesday looking to bounce back from a poor start in the Champions League Group G, are eighth on 14 points, 13 behind leaders Paris St Germain.

Olympique Lyonnais take on Monaco later on Saturday.

Lille were without the suspended Burak Yilmaz and the Turkey's absence weighed on the northerners, who lacked aggressiveness throughout.

Clermont were the first in action and they were rewarded for their domination in the 32nd minute when N'Simba found the back of the net with a low half volley after Benjamin Andre's clearance fell in his path.

Lille had a penalty claim denied early in the second half after N'Simba appeared to handle the ball in the Clermont area.

Their best chance of levelling, however, came eight minutes from time but Arthur Desmas blocked Jose Fonte's low shot.

