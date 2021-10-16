CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pet of the week: Claudia

By Kelsey McFarland
 8 days ago
Meet Claudia! She's only one year old and looking for her forever home. Her rescuers at Pawtastic Friends say she's friendly and should work well in any home.

Pawtastic Friends
Claudia

If you're interested in adopting Claudia, you can email info@pawtasticfriends.com.

Pawtastic Friends is hosting an AR Blanket Workshop from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday where attendees can learn how to hand-knit a blanket.

The non-profit will also host a Hope for the Holidays event on Nov. 21 where there will be food trucks, vendors and Santa pictures for your furry family members. Proceeds will go towards helping valley dogs find homes.

Sheila Orsi
7d ago

Awww....what a cutie she is! I pray Claudia will find the home every animal deserves! A home full of love!

ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

