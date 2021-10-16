CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Black Adam’ First Look: Dwayne Johnson Stars as Shazam’s Arch-Nemesis in DC Spinoff Movie

By Ryan Lattanzio
IndieWire
IndieWire
 8 days ago

The first look at director Jaume Collet-Serra’s “ Black Adam ” was revealed during the DC FanDome virtual event on Saturday, giving “ Shazam !” fans an early glimpse at this spinoff starring Dwayne “The Rock Johnson” as that character’s arch-nemesis. The film also stars Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Sarah Shahi, Quintessa Swindell, and Pierce Brosnan. Watch below.

Johnson stars as the title character, also known as Teth-Adam, who hails from the land of Kahndaq, where he was imprisoned for 5,000 years. He now shares his powers with an ancient wizard. Centineo plays Atom Smasher, a member of the Justice Society of America with the power to control his molecular structure and manipulate his own size and strength. Hodge plays Hawkman, an archaeologist who also happens to be the reincarnation of an Egyptian prince, and who can fly using metal wings. He is also the leader of the Justice Society of America.

Shahi plays Adrianna Tomaz, a university professor and resistance fighter in Kahndaq. Meanwhile, Quintessa Swindell plays Cyclone, a member of the Justice Society and the granddaughter of Red Tornado who has the power to control wind and also generate sound. Finally, Pierce Brosnan plays Kent Nelson, also known as Doctor Fate, a member of the Justice Society imparted with the powers of sorcery. For this film, he reportedly wore a motion-capture suit.

Spanish-American filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra previously helmed “House of Wax,” “Orphan,” “Run All Night,” “The Shallows,” “The Commuter,” and, most recently, “Jungle Cruise.”

Warner Bros. is set to release “Black Adam” in theaters on July 29, 2022. No word yet if the film will also debut day and date on HBO Max, as has been the case with the studio’s 2021 slate. The movie shot in April through August 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia, as well as Los Angeles. It’s now in post-production, as Johnson revealed during DC FanDome.

It arrives as the spinoff of the cult favorite 2019 superhero movie “Shazam!,” also the spawn of the DC Extended Universe. That film has its own sequel, “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” coming up in 2023.

“Black Adam” is based on the characters created by Otto Binder and C.C. Beck. Further creative talent on the film includes cinematographer Lawrence Sher, and producers Dwayne Johnson , Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, and Beau Flynn.

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

‘Chameleon Street’: Wendell B. Harris on His Long-‘Suppressed’ Sundance Winner and His Lost Hollywood Years

When Wendell B. Harris Jr. made his first — and, even three decades on, still only — film, “Chameleon Street,” he offered up a scrappy and brilliant debut venture. Based on the incredible true story of Black con artist William Douglas Street, Jr., a man of high intelligence but little formal education, the film follows its genius con man (played by Harris himself) as he sneaks into Yale, pretends to be a French foreign-exchange student, lands a job with “Time,” works as a lawyer, and even performs a stunning number of operations as a surgeon, before eventually being caught. A witty and...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Dune’ Star Jason Momoa on How Denis Villeneuve Literally Brought Him Off a Mountain to Star in Sci-Fi Epic

Jason Momoa brings a swashbuckling charm to the role of House of Atreides swordmaster Duncan Idaho in “Dune.” The “Aquaman” and “Justice League” actor lends his superhero muscle to Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of the novel by Frank Herbert, who described the character as being more or less a ladies’ man with dark luxurious hair and a piercing gaze. But Momoa’s turn as Duncan also allows the actor to tap into a deep reserve of camaraderie with Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides, who looks to Duncan with boyish admiration and as a mentor figure. That kind of saucer-eyed reverence Paul has for Duncan was...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Bruised’ Trailer: Halle Berry Directs Herself as a Disgraced MMA Fighter

Academy Award winner Halle Berry makes her directorial debut with “Bruised,” an upcoming Netflix drama in which she also stars as a washed-up MMA fighter searching for redemption. The movie previously screened as a work in progress at the Toronto International Film Festival, but will finally hit the streaming platform on November 24. Watch the trailer below. In the film, Halle Berry plays Jackie Justice, who’s seeking to redeem herself and face her demons by getting back in the ring after the child she gave up as an infant unexpectedly reappears in her life. The cast also includes Stephen McKinley Henderson,...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
987thebull.com

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Joins DC Universe As “Black Adam”

Dwayne Johnson is getting ready to make his superhero debut…he appeared at DC FanDome to tease a first look at Black Adam. Johnson also shared a short scene from the upcoming movie, which is still in post-production, announcing, “This is the kind of project that comes around once in a lifetime. And the truth is, I was born to play Black Adam.”
MOVIES
Deadline

Zachary Quinto, Lukas Gage, Simon Rex, Judith Light & Audra McDonald Lead FilmNation’s ‘Down Low’

EXCLUSIVE: We have learned that Zachary Quinto, Lukas Gage, Simon Rex, Judith Light and Audra McDonald are set for FilmNation Entertainment’s Rightor Doyle feature directorial debut Down Low.  The news comes in the wake of Rex receiving a Gotham Award nomination in the Lead Performance category for A24 and FilmNation’s Red Rocket and Gage’s HBO series The White Lotus receiving a nomination in the Breakthrough Series – Long Format slot. Newcomer Sebastian Arroyo also rounds out the cast of the comedy feature written by Gage and Phoebe Fisher. Pic, produced by FilmNation Entertainment’s Ashley Fox and Lucas Wiesendanger and Sui Generis Pictures’ Ross Katz, centers around a...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aldis Hodge
Person
Noah Centineo
Person
Dany Garcia
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Pierce Brosnan
Person
Sarah Shahi
E! News

Director Patty Jenkins Shares Exciting Update About Wonder Woman 3

Watch: Gal Gadot Calls "Wonder Woman" Success "Amazing" Wonder Woman 3 is indeed a go and will star not one but two familiar faces. In December, Warner Bros. Pictures announced that it will "fast-track development on the third installment" of the hit movie franchise to star returning actress Gal Gadot as Diana Prince and be written and helmed again by director Patty Jenkins. On Saturday, Oct. 16, at the DC Fandome 2021 event, the latter confirmed that the new film was definitely still in the works and shared a new detail about the movie's casting.
MOVIES
Deadline

Jonathan Majors To Star in ‘Magazine Dreams’ With Jennifer Fox And Dan Gilroy Producing

EXCLUSIVE: With his latest film The Harder They Fall bowing in theaters today, Emmy-nominated actor Jonathan Majors isn’t looking to slow down anytime soon. He is now set to star in Magazine Dreams, the new bodybuilding drama from Elijah Bynum. Bynum is writing and directing, with Majors also set to serve as an executive producer on the project under his Tall Street Productions. The script was included on the 2020 Black List. The film follows an amateur bodybuilder who struggles to find human connection in the exploration of celebrity and violence. Nightcrawler producers Jennifer Fox and Dan Gilroy are on board to produce....
MOVIES
SuperHeroHype

DC FanDome Black Adam First Look Reveals His Power

DC FanDome Black Adam First Look Reveals His Power. From the team that brought you The Jungle Cruise comes an equally immortal — but far angrier — incarnation of Dwayne Johnson. In a role he’s been talking about for ten years now, The Rock finally brings his rock-hard physique to the DC universe. Our Black Adam first look is here, and while it doesn’t show a lot, it gives a sense of the big man’s power. As Johnson likes to say, the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change.
MOVIES
Vulture

The Rock and His V-Neck Tease First Look at DC’s Black Adam

He is ruthless. He is unstoppable. He’s probably going to be shirtless. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson opened Saturday’s DC Fandome event, a virtual convention that’s all things DC Universe, by sharing a trailer for the long-awaited Black Adam, archnemesis of Shazam! In the teaser, Johnson talks about how “this character, this film, and this universe has been a gigantic passion project of [his] for a very long time.” And by a long time, The Rock means he’s been signed on to play the role since 2014. However, despite the eight-year wait, Johnson has kept busy with numerous projects like the Fast and Furious movies and even a “historic rap debut.” The DC feature Black Adam will open on July 29, 2022, with Jaume Collet-Serra directing, who also directed Johnson’s Jungle Cruise. Johnson reveals that they have just started the post-production process on the upcoming feature. He teased the sneak preview by saying this clip will show why the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Adam#Dc Fandome#The Spinoff#Egyptian#Cyclone#Red Tornado#Spanish
IndieWire

‘The Flash’ First Footage Teases Multiple Ezra Millers and Michael Keaton’s Batman — Watch

A first look at “The Flash” dropped during this weekend’s DC FanDome event. The movie stars Ezra Miller, spinning off from “Justice League,” as the titular superhero, and it’s directed by “It” filmmaker Andy Muschietti. Warner Bros. will release the film on November 4, 2022. Watch the footage below. The screenplay is written by Christina Hodson (“Birds of Prey”) from characters created by Gardner Fox and Harry Lampert. Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen travels back in time to stop his mother’s murder, generating unintended consequences. Joining the cast are Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne aka Batman; Michael Keaton also as Bruce Wayne...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Dwayne Johnson Shares First Black Adam Footage Ahead of DCFanDome Trailer Release

We are all hyped up for DC FanDome where we'll be getting all the awesome new updates on the upcoming projects from the DC Extended Universe. Not surprisingly, Dwayne Johnson is just as excited as the rest of us and he has dropped the first footage from Black Adam ahead of the trailer's debut at the online event.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
IndieWire

‘Peacemaker’ Trailer: John Cena’s Superpowered HBO Max Series Gets Supersized New Look

James Gunn has become one of the biggest names in superhero filmmaking thanks to “The Suicide Squad” and the “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies. Now, the director is turning his eyes to streaming television via “Peacemaker,” HBO Max’s upcoming John Cena-led TV series. HBO Max unveiled the trailer for “Peacemaker” during DC FanDome on October 16. Cena first portrayed the character, a nationalist killer who loves peace so much that he “doesn’t care how many men, women, and children he has to kill to get it,” in Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad,” which premiered in August. In the film, Peacemaker, real name...
TV SERIES
flickprime.com

First look of Dwayne Johnson’s upcoming DC film unveiled; Watch

Black Adam is likely one of the most-anticipated upcoming DC motion pictures. The DC supervillain character was alleged to be launched together with the 2019’s Shazam film, however it was determined the 2 would get separate movies. While followers have been ready to observe Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock because the supervillain — Black Adam, the filmmakers unveiled its intriguing first look throughout the DC FanDome.
MOVIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy