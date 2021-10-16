‘Black Adam’ First Look: Dwayne Johnson Stars as Shazam’s Arch-Nemesis in DC Spinoff Movie

The first look at director Jaume Collet-Serra’s “ Black Adam ” was revealed during the DC FanDome virtual event on Saturday, giving “ Shazam !” fans an early glimpse at this spinoff starring Dwayne “The Rock Johnson” as that character’s arch-nemesis. The film also stars Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Sarah Shahi, Quintessa Swindell, and Pierce Brosnan. Watch below.

Johnson stars as the title character, also known as Teth-Adam, who hails from the land of Kahndaq, where he was imprisoned for 5,000 years. He now shares his powers with an ancient wizard. Centineo plays Atom Smasher, a member of the Justice Society of America with the power to control his molecular structure and manipulate his own size and strength. Hodge plays Hawkman, an archaeologist who also happens to be the reincarnation of an Egyptian prince, and who can fly using metal wings. He is also the leader of the Justice Society of America.

Shahi plays Adrianna Tomaz, a university professor and resistance fighter in Kahndaq. Meanwhile, Quintessa Swindell plays Cyclone, a member of the Justice Society and the granddaughter of Red Tornado who has the power to control wind and also generate sound. Finally, Pierce Brosnan plays Kent Nelson, also known as Doctor Fate, a member of the Justice Society imparted with the powers of sorcery. For this film, he reportedly wore a motion-capture suit.

Spanish-American filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra previously helmed “House of Wax,” “Orphan,” “Run All Night,” “The Shallows,” “The Commuter,” and, most recently, “Jungle Cruise.”

Warner Bros. is set to release “Black Adam” in theaters on July 29, 2022. No word yet if the film will also debut day and date on HBO Max, as has been the case with the studio’s 2021 slate. The movie shot in April through August 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia, as well as Los Angeles. It’s now in post-production, as Johnson revealed during DC FanDome.

It arrives as the spinoff of the cult favorite 2019 superhero movie “Shazam!,” also the spawn of the DC Extended Universe. That film has its own sequel, “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” coming up in 2023.

“Black Adam” is based on the characters created by Otto Binder and C.C. Beck. Further creative talent on the film includes cinematographer Lawrence Sher, and producers Dwayne Johnson , Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, and Beau Flynn.