CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Liam Livingstone: ‘My biggest goal is Test cricket – how that happens, I don’t know’

The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SoLgn_0cTNrfWP00
Liam Livingstone believes playing franchise cricket around the world has taken his game to a higher level.

Liam Livingstone has been making headlines all year, but the latest came without him even lifting his bat. Having been tipped by many to feature in England’s Ashes squad he ended up not only out of that, but absent from the 14-man Lions group that will accompany them to Australia.

Mo Bobat, the ECB’s performance director, said “it felt like there were other players ahead of him”, but others were unconvinced. “Liv a little!” roared Friday’s Sun, the day after the Lions squad was announced; “one-day wonder snubbed,” said the Express; the i described his omission as “genuinely astonishing”. But not everyone was surprised, and it is telling that when asked if he expected to be called up, Livingstone simply laughs.

There is certainly no lack of desire on his part. “I’ve said all along, the biggest goal for any cricketer growing up is to play Test cricket for your country,” he says. “How that happens, I don’t know at the moment. Two or three years ago I thought red-ball cricket was the stronger part of my game, but I’ve spent so much time on white-ball cricket that it’s probably overtaken it now.

“Hopefully, I get a chance to do some red-ball work, play a number of games at Lancs and try and push my way in. If it happens then great; if it doesn’t happen, I’m not going to have too many regrets.

“I want to spend time on my red-ball game, but there’s not 700 days in the year and I play so much white-ball cricket that it’s hard to get the balance right. But I certainly have massive ambitions to play Test cricket and hopefully in years to come I’ll give it a go and try and work my way into that squad.”

Livingstone’s first-class average is a creditable 38.36 – more than Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence and Dawid Malan, who are all in the Ashes squad – but in the past two summers he has played nine red-ball innings and none of them were particularly memorable.

But he is speaking from Dubai, where he is part of England’s squad for the T20 World Cup, which starts on Sunday, and his presence there is proof of what he can achieve when completely dedicated.

“This World Cup squad has been a goal for two years,” he says. “Deep down I thought it was going to be really hard because of the talent that we have and the boys that were already ahead of me.

“I just tried to go to every franchise competition I was available to play in and hope I was going to learn and improve my game and get these experiences of playing in big games and hope that was going to stand me in good stead.

“It’s been a long and tough couple of years travelling around, spending a lot of time in bubbles, but there’s reasoning behind it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0My5DF_0cTNrfWP00
Liam Livingstone forced his way back into the England T20 squad this year after a four-year absence. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Even reading through Livingstone’s Twenty20 schedule from the past couple of years is exhausting, taking in two trips to the Pakistan Super League, a couple of IPLs, two Big Bash Leagues in Australia, South Africa’s Mzansi Super League and the annual Vitality Blast in England.

“The cool thing about franchise cricket is you learn off different coaches, from different players and you go to different environments,” he says. “Not all of them are really good, not all of them are bad, but it’s definitely a cool way to live life.”

The results have been remarkable. This year he averaged 55.8 in the Vitality Blast and in the inaugural Hundred topped the run-scoring charts, averaged 58, chipped in with some handy wickets – he has an unusual ability to spin the ball both ways – and was named the most valuable player.

He has hit 82 sixes in T20 cricket in 2021, fewer than only New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips, and another 27 in the Hundred. Add a few more in ODIs and that is 678 runs in sixes alone. In the process he heaved his way back into the international reckoning, making his ODI debut in March and returning to the T20 team after a four-year absence in June.

The following month he scored England’s fastest international century, needing 42 balls against Pakistan at Trent Bridge, and by September his place at the World Cup was guaranteed.

Then the run ended and in a manner that does not augur well for England. Last month, he joined Rajasthan Royals for the resumed IPL, like the World Cup relocated from India to the United Arab Emirates because of Covid, and in five innings scored 25, 1, 4, 6 and 6.

“I’ve been batting in different positions, in and out of the team, and it’s all been a bit strange for me,” he says. “But the four or five games I’ve played aren’t going to define me as a player. It’s only a couple of weeks.”

Livingstone is not the only member of England’s squad to have struggled to make an impact in the UAE, though he says “there’s certainly no reason why conditions can’t suit us” and that his time at the IPL will have been beneficial. “You’d much rather have had that experience and have learned from it rather than coming in cold to a World Cup and making mistakes then,” he says.

Nor has his confidence suffered. “Just because I’ve had two or three bad games doesn’t mean the summer I’ve had is going to be forgotten, certainly not by me. You’d be very stupid to lose confidence that quickly.

“One thing I’ve learned in sport is there’s no need to get too high or too low. I wasn’t getting too high in the summer when I was doing really well, because I knew that what’s happened in the last few weeks could be just around the corner.”

Having already been in the UAE before the World Cup, Livingstone will stay there once it concludes to fill a Lions-tour-shaped hole by playing in the Abu Dhabi T10 League before taking his first holiday in three years (in Dubai, obviously) and moving on to a new chapter in his career, one that will at some stage feature Test cricket. What it will not feature, ideally, is more hotel quarantines.

“Hopefully, all this bubble stuff will be done with after the World Cup and the Ashes,” he says, though like several members of the England squad he has developed a particular method of coping with pandemic life.

“If you’d told me I would be playing Call of Duty two years ago I’d have laughed,” he says. “I just couldn’t think of anything worse than being sat in a room playing PlayStation when you’re travelling to all these cool places.

The Spin: sign up and get our weekly cricket email.

“But when there’s nothing you can do it’s a lifesaver, mentally. You go on to a PlayStation, you put your headset on and you’re having a laugh with mates and all of a sudden three, four, five hours will have passed by. Call of Duty is the thing that’s given us freedom within the bubble. It’s pretty sad that we’ve had to rely on that but it’s certainly helped us.”

Livingstone now has a chance to send his profile into the stratosphere – an experience it would share with many of the balls that have come his way this year. His past four or five games might not have defined him, but the next four or five could.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘We’ve been hammered’: on the breadline in Burnley

On a wet Monday morning in the middle of Burnley, the Church on the Street is handing out bread: sliced white loaves donated to the organisation’s food bank and gratefully received by the 20 or so people who gathered here soon after the doors opened. They have come here for...
ADVOCACY
Tennis World Usa

Novak Djokovic: I don't know if I will play Australian Open

Record nine-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic has confirmed that he is carefully following the situation in Australia and revealed there is a chance he may skip the Australian Open. Djokovic, 34, is a record nine-time Australian Open champion and he has won the tournament's past three editions. Recently, Victoria...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Haseeb Hameed
Person
Zak Crawley
Person
Liam Livingstone
Person
Dawid Malan
Person
Dan Lawrence
The Independent

Ash Barty withdraws from further competition over Australia quarantine rules

World number one Ashleigh Barty will not defend her season-ending WTA Finals title nor compete further in 2021 due to quarantine restrictions in her native Australia The 25-year-old, who spent two weeks in quarantine after returning from the US Open in September to her home in Brisbane said she is “not willing to compromise my preparation for January” when the Australian Open is scheduled to begin.“I wanted to let everyone know that I won’t be competing in any further tournaments in 2021, including the WTA Finals in Mexico ” Barty said in a statement on Saturday.I am not willing...
TENNIS
AFP

World number one Barty pulls out of WTA Finals, ends season

World number one and Wimbledon champion Ashleigh Barty pulled out of the season-ending WTA Finals Saturday, opting to remain at home and focus on preparing for the Australian summer. "It was a difficult decision but I need to prioritise my body and my recovery from our 2021 season and focus on having the strongest pre-season for the Australian summer."
TENNIS
The Independent

England dismiss West Indies for 55 to make flying start to T20 World Cup

Adil Rashid took four wickets for just two runs while there was a heartwarming return to international duty for Tymal Mills as England got their T20 World Cup campaign under way by blowing away the West Indies for just 55.This was a scarcely believable start to the tournament for England in their quest to hold both World Cup trophies concurrently, with faultless fielding matched by each bowler probing away against an ill-disciplined Windies unit.Mills marked his first match in an England shirt with two for 17 – including the crucial wicket of Chris Gayle top-scorer with 13 and the...
SPORTS
The Independent

Reduced coronavirus restrictions will bring England players closer

England will be operating with reduced coronavirus restrictions for the Autumn Nations Series after the Rugby Football Union confirmed that players and staff are above the required vaccination target.Eddie Jones’ squad and management team have reached the 85 per cent minimum that allows for the relaxation of social distancing and mask wearing in camp.It means there will no gaps between players during the national anthems, no limit to the numbers allowed into rooms at the team hotels and the squad will be able to travel to matches on one bus rather than the two or three used last autumn and...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Test Cricket#International Cricket#Cricket Australia#First Class Cricket#Cricket World Cup#Lions#Ecb#Sun#Express
The Independent

Team comes first for Sarina Wiegman after Beth Mead heroics

England Women manager Sarina Wiegman put the “team accomplishment” above Beth Mead’s stunning hat-trick from the bench as her side maintained their flawless start to the FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign with a 4-0 win over Northern Ireland Mead was left out of the Great Britain Olympic team but has starred for Arsenal and England and her hat-trick in less than 15 minutes after coming on as a substitute proved decisive in a previously hard-fought match.The visitors had defended resolutely at Wembley and put their bodies on the line until Mead’s introduction but she scored with her first touch just...
FIFA
The Guardian

Matthew Cross backs Scotland for ‘really special’ T20 World Cup tilt

There was a moment, about an hour into their World Cup, when everything seemed to be going wrong for Scotland. Playing Bangladesh, ranked No 6 in the world and overwhelming favourites to dominate the opening group stage, the Scots first lost the toss and then started losing wickets. From 44 for one at the end of the seventh over, in the following 27 balls they scored nine runs, lost five batters, and the prospect of them becoming the story of the first week seemed completely outlandish.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Super-sub Beth Mead hits hat-trick as England Women beat Northern Ireland

Beth Mead scored a hat-trick in less than 15 minutes as England maintained their flawless start to their FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign with a 4-0 win over Northern IrelandThe visitors had defended resolutely at Wembley and put their bodies on the line until Mead’s introduction as a second-half substitute.The Arsenal forward scored the first just moments after coming on to the field, with a brilliant finish on the turn past goalkeeper Jacqueline Burns.Another substitute, Bethany England scored the Lionesses’ second, with a touch on the line to ensure the ball went into the back of the net.Mead then...
FIFA
The Guardian

Not so fast: Australia’s pace worked but spin will be vital at T20 World Cup

When it comes to having a cricket philosophy, Australia’s is marked by a deep stubbornness on any number of matters that, depending on the case, can range from endearing to aggravating. At its best, it reflects loyalty, determination, self-belief; at its worst, hierarchical obeisance and damaging inflexibility. At its core is a belief in the exceptionalism of its players.
SPORTS
The Guardian

Ian McDiarmid

Ian McDiarmid to tour show based on Julian Barnes stories about ageing. Actor will perform two tales with a musical theme featuring characters confronting their mortality with defiance. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker fan review with spoilers: 'The thrill is tangible'. 5 out of 5 stars. The story isn’t...
MOVIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

37K+
Followers
24K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy