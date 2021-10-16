Celtic and Dundee United close on Scottish lead as Hearts deny Rangers

Celtic's David Turnbull is congratulated after scoring on his return to Motherwell.

A last-gasp goal from Craig Halkett gave Hearts a 1-1 draw with leaders Rangers at Ibrox. John Lundstram’s wonderful first-half strike from 30 yards had given the home side a deserved interval lead but they could not add to it as the game went on.

And after Jambos boss Robbie Neilson was sent off by referee Don Robertson with three minutes remaining, a mistake by home keeper Allan McGregor from a corner allowed Halkett to nod in at the back post to keep the visitors unbeaten in the league and still a point behind the champions.

Hearts had come to attack but in front of around 1,000 away fans, Rangers threatened with pace and creativity. The former Celtic keeper and current Scotland No 1 Craig Gordon saved drives by attackers Scott Wright and Ianis Hagi inside the first six minutes, before Alfredo Morelos screwed a shot wide. Gordon then made a brilliant double save from Leon Balogun, first from a header and then a close-range shot, before Hearts cleared their lines.

The visitors seemed to have stemmed the tide but when Hagi’s cross from the right into the box was repelled out to Lundstram, the former Sheffield United player teed up his shot and sent the ball speeding past Gordon.

Rangers were less fluid after the break in the 66th minute only a brilliant block by Gorgie defender Stephen Kingsley stopped Morelos’s goal-bound shot. Then Hearts began to threaten.

McGregor made a great save from Liam Boyce as the offside flag went up and then stopped a shot from Barrie McKay after he had outstripped the defence. Another save from Cameron Devlin’s long-range shot had the Gers’ nerves jangling.

Back came Rangers and Gordon knocked a shot from substitute Kemar Roofe, on for Hagi, on to the post and the danger was cleared. In an increasingly tense finish, Morelos missed an open goal after being set up by Roofe.

Neilson picked up a yellow card after a melee on the touchline which also saw Kingsley and substitute Juninho Bacuna cautioned, then a second yellow for seeming to keep chirping on at referee Robertson.

But there was even more drama to follow in the last minute of normal time when McGregor flapped and the unmarked Halkett headed in at the back post to send the travelling fans wild with delight.

David Turnbull struck a glorious goal on his first appearance back at Fir Park for Celtic as the visitors beat Motherwell 2-0. The midfielder sent a swerving 25-yard effort past a motionless Liam Kelly and into the top corner to put the visitors two ahead.

Jota had scored a well-taken but controversial early opener, with the hosts unhappy with a decision not to award them a foul by referee Willie Collum, who went off injured during the first half. Celtic went on to win comfortably as they recorded back-to-back away victories..

Dundee United moved into third with a stunning 3-0 victory over Hibernian at Easter Road. Nicky Clark drilled in the opener just moments before the interval to put the Tangerines firmly in the driving seat. And second-half goals from Ryan Edwards and Kieran Freeman sealed a thoroughly-deserved win.

Ryan Edwards heads home for Dundee United. Photograph: Alan Rennie/Action Plus/REX/Shutterstock

Ross County’s bid for a first league win ended in frustration once again as St Mirren stretched their unbeaten run to six matches with a 3-2 victory. Leading 3-1 at the break through goals from Eamonn Brophy, Marcus Fraser and Scott Tanser, the visitors withstood late pressure as County attempted to add to Blair Spittal’s 37th-minute strike and Alex Iacovitti’s 66th-minute strike.

Odin Bailey, Bruce Anderson and Scott Pittman were on target as Livingston secured a first league away win since February with an emphatic 3-0 victory over St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park.

Dundee got the better of Aberdeen in the late game thanks to goals from Leigh Griffiths and Paul McGowan in a 2-1 victory, with Christian Ramirez scoring the consolation.