CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Celtic and Dundee United close on Scottish lead as Hearts deny Rangers

The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=370kQI_0cTNrNpR00
Celtic's David Turnbull is congratulated after scoring on his return to Motherwell.

A last-gasp goal from Craig Halkett gave Hearts a 1-1 draw with leaders Rangers at Ibrox. John Lundstram’s wonderful first-half strike from 30 yards had given the home side a deserved interval lead but they could not add to it as the game went on.

And after Jambos boss Robbie Neilson was sent off by referee Don Robertson with three minutes remaining, a mistake by home keeper Allan McGregor from a corner allowed Halkett to nod in at the back post to keep the visitors unbeaten in the league and still a point behind the champions.

Hearts had come to attack but in front of around 1,000 away fans, Rangers threatened with pace and creativity. The former Celtic keeper and current Scotland No 1 Craig Gordon saved drives by attackers Scott Wright and Ianis Hagi inside the first six minutes, before Alfredo Morelos screwed a shot wide. Gordon then made a brilliant double save from Leon Balogun, first from a header and then a close-range shot, before Hearts cleared their lines.

The visitors seemed to have stemmed the tide but when Hagi’s cross from the right into the box was repelled out to Lundstram, the former Sheffield United player teed up his shot and sent the ball speeding past Gordon.

Rangers were less fluid after the break in the 66th minute only a brilliant block by Gorgie defender Stephen Kingsley stopped Morelos’s goal-bound shot. Then Hearts began to threaten.

McGregor made a great save from Liam Boyce as the offside flag went up and then stopped a shot from Barrie McKay after he had outstripped the defence. Another save from Cameron Devlin’s long-range shot had the Gers’ nerves jangling.

Back came Rangers and Gordon knocked a shot from substitute Kemar Roofe, on for Hagi, on to the post and the danger was cleared. In an increasingly tense finish, Morelos missed an open goal after being set up by Roofe.

Neilson picked up a yellow card after a melee on the touchline which also saw Kingsley and substitute Juninho Bacuna cautioned, then a second yellow for seeming to keep chirping on at referee Robertson.

But there was even more drama to follow in the last minute of normal time when McGregor flapped and the unmarked Halkett headed in at the back post to send the travelling fans wild with delight.

David Turnbull struck a glorious goal on his first appearance back at Fir Park for Celtic as the visitors beat Motherwell 2-0. The midfielder sent a swerving 25-yard effort past a motionless Liam Kelly and into the top corner to put the visitors two ahead.

Jota had scored a well-taken but controversial early opener, with the hosts unhappy with a decision not to award them a foul by referee Willie Collum, who went off injured during the first half. Celtic went on to win comfortably as they recorded back-to-back away victories..

Dundee United moved into third with a stunning 3-0 victory over Hibernian at Easter Road. Nicky Clark drilled in the opener just moments before the interval to put the Tangerines firmly in the driving seat. And second-half goals from Ryan Edwards and Kieran Freeman sealed a thoroughly-deserved win.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C48LD_0cTNrNpR00
Ryan Edwards heads home for Dundee United. Photograph: Alan Rennie/Action Plus/REX/Shutterstock

Ross County’s bid for a first league win ended in frustration once again as St Mirren stretched their unbeaten run to six matches with a 3-2 victory. Leading 3-1 at the break through goals from Eamonn Brophy, Marcus Fraser and Scott Tanser, the visitors withstood late pressure as County attempted to add to Blair Spittal’s 37th-minute strike and Alex Iacovitti’s 66th-minute strike.

Odin Bailey, Bruce Anderson and Scott Pittman were on target as Livingston secured a first league away win since February with an emphatic 3-0 victory over St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park.

Dundee got the better of Aberdeen in the late game thanks to goals from Leigh Griffiths and Paul McGowan in a 2-1 victory, with Christian Ramirez scoring the consolation.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Giakoumakis keeps Celtic on rise while Hearts go top despite draw with Dundee

Georgios Giakoumakis’s first Celtic goal in his first start helped the Hoops to a comfortable 2-0 Premiership win over St Johnstone at Parkhead. In the 35th minute of his fourth appearance since signing from Dutch side VVV-Venlo in August, for a reported fee of £2.5m, the Greece striker confidently converted an Anthony Ralston cross from close range. Celtic kept pushing in the second half and returning full-back Josip Juranovic added a second from the penalty spot with 10 minutes remaining as Ange Postecoglou’s side extended their winning run to four games in all competitions.
WORLD
fourfourtwo.com

Late show earns Hearts a point away to Rangers

A last-gasp goal from Craig Halkett gave Hearts a 1-1 draw with cinch Premiership leaders Rangers at Ibrox. John Lundstram’s wonderful first-half strike from 30 yards had given the home side a deserved interval lead but they could not add to it as the game went on. And after Jambos...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eamonn Brophy
Person
Juninho Bacuna
Person
Ianis Hagi
Person
Stephen Kingsley
Person
Craig Gordon
Person
Robbie Neilson
Person
Craig Halkett
Person
Allan Mcgregor
Person
Alfredo Morelos
Person
Blair Spittal
Person
Leigh Griffiths
Person
Kemar Roofe
Person
Barrie Mckay
thecelticbhoys.com

Celtic midfielder admits he is closing in on Parkhead exit

It is safe to say that Celtic are not in a great position at the moment. They are coming off of a disappointing 2020/21 campaign that saw them finish trophyless and end the Premiership campaign 25 points behind the Rangers. As a result, they also missed their chance to win a historic 10IAR.
SOCCER
thehighlandsun.com

Scottish Socceroos lead Australia’s World Cup charge

A pair of Scots with Australian parents who are forming the cornerstone of the Socceroos’ quest for a fifth straight World Cup appearance. Harry Souttar and Martin Boyle would have felt about as dinky-di as the Glasgow wind chill up until three years ago. But having been shrewdly brought into...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Dundee United#Sheffield United#Celtic#Scottish#Ibrox#Hearts
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Gerrard, Aston Villa, Hickey, Furuhashi, Nisbet, Barasic, Starfelt, Hibs, Dundee, McDonald, St Johnstone

Scotland Under-21 left-back Aaron Hickey, the 19-year-old currently with Bologna, is being monitored by Aston Villa, according to a report in Italian website Corriere dello Sport. (The Scotsman) Kevin McDonald, the 32-year-old midfielder capped five times for Scotland, is training with Dundee after his kidney transplant and release by Fulham....
WORLD
newschain

Dundee United and Ross County continue war of words over racism allegation

Dundee United declared they had received “corroboration” that Jeando Fuchs was racially abused by a Ross County fan after the Dingwall club claimed their supporters had been “exonerated” by the authorities. The Cameroon international claimed the incident occurred as he celebrated United’s winning goal in the cinch Premiership encounter at...
SOCIETY
BBC

SWPL1: Watch Celtic v Spartans & Glasgow City v Rangers on BBC

The top three sides in SWPL 1 feature in Sunday's live games on the BBC. Third-placed Celtic host Spartans at 13:00 BST, with the match live on the BBC Sport website and app. And defending champions Glasgow City welcome top-of-the-table Rangers at 16:10. That game is available on the BBC Sport website and app and BBC Alba.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Soccer
Celtic F.C.
NewsBreak
Sheffield United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Scotland
fourfourtwo.com

Kyle Magennis a doubt as Hibernian host Dundee United

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross will check on some knocks ahead of the visit of Dundee United. Kyle Magennis remains a doubt while Martin Boyle will be assessed after his exertions with Australia during the international window. Ryan Porteous is suspended following his Ibrox red card while Christian Doidge (Achilles),...
SOCCER
BBC

Beni Baningime: Hearts midfielder on his childhood, finding faith and thriving in Scottish football

Venue: Ibrox Stadium Date: Saturday, 16 October Time: 15:00 BST. Coverage: Listen on Sportsound and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Beni Baningime is talking about his youth. Given that he's only recently turned 23 those early days are still pretty fresh in his mind - the barefoot football in the sand in Kinshasa, the distant sound of tumult in his home city in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
NFL
FanSided

Former Celtic manager makes Newcastle United decision

Brendan Rodgers enjoyed a very successful spell at Celtic. And it was under him that the Hoops were transformed into the serial Treble winners who would go on to completely dominate Scottish football for the next four years. Looking from the outside, his record as the Celtic manager is absolutely...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Gerrard, Rangers Newcastle, Celtic, Postecoglou, Watt

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is an ideal manager for Newcastle United, says Robbie Savage, but the former Premier League midfielder questions why the St James' Park club would want to get rid of incumbent Steve Bruce. (Mirror via Record) Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo is on the radar of Crystal Palace....
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Dundee United up to third in cinch Premiership after easing past Hibernian

Dundee United moved into third in the cinch Premiership with a stunning 3-0 victory over Hibernian at Easter Road. Nicky Clark drilled in the opener just moments before the interval to put the Tangerines firmly in the driving seat. And second-half strikes from Ryan Edwards and Kieran Freeman sealed a...
SOCCER
BBC

Marc McNulty: Dundee United striker sidelined until late December

Dundee United striker Marc McNulty faces two-and-a-half months out after undergoing hamstring surgery. The 29-year-old Scotland international, in his second loan spell at Tannadice from Reading, was injured during last month's Scottish League Cup quarter-final defeat by Hibernian. "Hopefully we will have him back just before the new year," said...
SOCCER
The Guardian

The Guardian

37K+
Followers
24K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy