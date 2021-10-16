CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas tourism officials welcome news of return of international travel

By Editorial policy
cdcgamingreports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthern Nevada tourism officials were peppered with the same question over and over again at an international airline conference in Italy this week....

www.cdcgamingreports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
johnnyjet.com

WOW: Canada Just Announced That All Travelers Will Be Required To Be Fully Vaccinated Even To Travel Domestically

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau just announced that all travelers must be vaccinated, even those traveling domestically. At 39:25 in the video below, the Prime Minister announces: “Mandatory vaccination on travel. By the end of October, everyone 12 and over on a plane or train within Canada should be fully vaccinated. There will be a short period where people who are in the process of getting vaccinated can show a negative COVID-19 test. By the end of November, if you’re 12 or older and want to fly or take the train, you will have to be fully vaccinated as will staff. Testing will no longer be an option.”
TRAVEL
thenevadaindependent.com

Las Vegas, we have a problem

Following recent nationwide news reports of the first-ever declared Tier 1 water shortage in the Colorado River, which reduces for the first time the amount of water Arizona, Nevada and Mexico can claim from the river, I received a couple of emails about what that meant for Las Vegas. These missives essentially asked, “So, what are you-all going to do about it?” One email was from my brother-in-law in Nebraska, the other from a friend in Denver with plans to move to the Phoenix area. As a 36-year resident of Southern Nevada and recently retired environmental scientist who has worked on many water-related issues throughout my career, I had much to say.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Robb Report

The Las Vegas Concours d’Elegance Returns to Showcase Over 100 Rare Cars

It’s nice to see automotive concours events back (almost) in full swing, each of us having been deprived of enjoying beautiful collector cars arrayed in tranquil outdoor settings for more than a year. There’s one aspect of a concours, however, that receives far less attention than the vehicles themselves, and that would be the worthwhile charity organizations for whom donations abruptly stopped with the temporary cessation of these shows. The fundraising has fired up again, though, as this year marks the return of the Las Vegas Concours d’Elegance, founded by Stuart Sobek in 2019, which is back for its second running...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Government
TravelPulse

Fiji to Welcome Vaccinated International Travelers in December

The national airline of Fiji announced flights to the country would officially restart for fully vaccinated international travelers, starting on December 1. Fiji Airways will welcome its first commercial flight from the United States since March 2020 when its new Airbus A350-900 aircraft begins operating service from Los Angeles and San Francisco to Nadi, Fiji.
WORLD
cdcgamingreports.com

Clark County OKs agreement for Boring Co.’s underground transit system for Strip, downtown Las Vegas

The Clark County Commission [Wednesday] approved a franchise agreement for the Vegas Loop, an underground electric transportation system planned for the Las Vegas resort corridor. The unanimous approval by commissioners represents the latest significant step in the planned expansion of the Boring Co. transportation system, which is in use at...
LAS VEGAS, NV
TravelDailyNews.com

Routes World 2022 returns to Las Vegas

Routes World, which brings together decision makers from airlines, airports and destination to define the world’s route networks, is heading back to Las Vegas in 2022. As the 2021 edition of the event drew to a close, SEA Milan Airports handed over the hosting responsibilities of the event to Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) and McCarran International Airport.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European
cdcgamingreports.com

California: Walter Gunn named to security post at Tachi Palace Casino Resort

The Tachi-Yokut Tribe Thursday announced that Walter Gunn has been named Director of Safety and Security for Tachi Palace Casino Resort in Lemoore, California. Gunn has more than a quarter-century of experience in security management and law enforcement and previously worked at Harlow’s Casino Resort and Spa in Greenville, Mississippi, and Rivers Casino in Philadelphia.
CALIFORNIA STATE
US News and World Report

Business Jet Makers Look to Tap Surging Travel Demand at Las Vegas Air Show

LAS VEGAS (Reuters) -Planemakers are unveiling new orders and fresh models at the world's largest business jet show this week as they aim to cash in on a boom in private travel, but executives warn of headwinds due to a capacity crunch. The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) show returns...
LAS VEGAS, NV
reviewjournal.com

LETTER: Las Vegas officials and a sensitive video

There is no doubt that the city of Las Vegas, the mayor, the council members, and the legal staff should all be sued for non-compliance with the Review-Journal’s request for video and info on the Fiore altercation (Monday Review-Journal). Shame on them all. I guess a different mob now runs Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
breakingtravelnews.com

Breaking Travel News investigates: Dubai leads global tourism recovery

Dubai was one of the first cities globally to reopen its markets and businesses in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, and continues to stay open, while ensuring strict compliance with internationally benchmarked health and safety protocols. Supported by a solid network of stakeholders and partners, the emirate has now...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
International Travel
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Air Travel
vegasnews.com

MJBizCon to Return to Las Vegas Convention Center

The Marijuana Business Convention [MJBizCon] is bringing cannabis industry leaders together at the Las Vegas Convention Center, October 19-22, 2021. The conference is one of the most established industry events of its kind and will be marking its tenth annual event. The show will kick off with a discussion from...
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheDailyBeast

U.S. to Officially Lift International Travel Restrictions on Nov. 8

While many in countries as far-flung as France and India rejoiced last month when the U.S. announced it would be lifting its coronavirus pandemic restrictions, no actual date was given. Now, the White House is poised to announce Nov. 8 as the reopening, Reuters reports. Non-U.S. citizens could not go to the U.S. if they had been in 33 countries (such as Brazil, India, and those in the EU) within 14 days of arriving in the States. While referred to as a “ban,” it usually meant many people who had the means went to countries like Mexico—which has no restrictions—before entering the U.S. The restrictions will only be lifted for fully vaccinated individuals, however. No word on whether that will include vaccines not approved by the FDA.
TRAVEL
Press-Republican

Officials welcome border news

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles "Chuck" Schumer (D-N.Y.): “Since the beginning of the pandemic, members of our shared cross-border community have felt the pain and economic hardship of the land border closures. That pain is about to end. Very soon, the link between New York and our northern neighbors will finally be re-established, reuniting families, bolstering businesses and ending a frustrating cycle of waiting for everyone involved.”
PLATTSBURGH, NY
news3lv.com

Storm leaves snow in mountains outside Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Stormy weather from Monday and early Tuesday has dropped some snow in the mountains outside Las Vegas. Snowfall could be seen off Kyle Canyon Road, which leads to Mt. Charleston and the rest of the Spring Mountains. One Twitter account shared a photo of nearly a...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy