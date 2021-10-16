Las Vegas tourism officials welcome news of return of international travel

While many in countries as far-flung as France and India rejoiced last month when the U.S. announced it would be lifting its coronavirus pandemic restrictions, no actual date was given. Now, the White House is poised to announce Nov. 8 as the reopening, Reuters reports. Non-U.S. citizens could not go to the U.S. if they had been in 33 countries (such as Brazil, India, and those in the EU) within 14 days of arriving in the States. While referred to as a “ban,” it usually meant many people who had the means went to countries like Mexico—which has no restrictions—before entering the U.S. The restrictions will only be lifted for fully vaccinated individuals, however. No word on whether that will include vaccines not approved by the FDA.

