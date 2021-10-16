CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ocean County, NJ

Ocean County Man Charged In Drug Overdose Death

By Jason Allentoff
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cAK3m_0cTNr48t00

MANCHESTER – A township drug dealer who was already facing drug possession and distribution counts is now charged with the death of someone who overdosed and died.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Manchester Township Police Chief Robert Dolan said 33-year-old Dandre Tubbs is charged with Strict Liability Drug Induced Death after a 35-year-old man died back in August.

According to authorities, Manchester Township Police officers were called to a home on August 16, 2021 for an unresponsive man. The man was dead and toxicology reports revealed he died with large levels of heroin and fentanyl in his system.

A probe by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit and Manchester Township Police Department Detective Bureau revealed that Tubbs supplied it to the victim just one day earlier.

Tubbs was arrested and charged with three counts of Distribution of Heroin, two counts of Possession of Heroin, Possession of Alprazolam, Possession of a Hypodermic Syringe and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The Ocean County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the heroin and fentanyl found in the victim’s system were the cause of his death.

Tubbs had been lodged in the Ocean County Jail since his arrest in August and now faces the new charges in connection with the overdose death.

In a press release, Prosecutor Billhimer and Chief Dolan acknowledge the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Strike Force, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit, Manchester Township Police Department Detective Bureau, Manchester Township Police Department Narcotics Enforcement Team, Manchester Township Police Department K-9 Unit, Manchester Township Police Department Patrol Division, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, and Ocean County Medical Examiner’s Office, for their combined and collaborative efforts in connection with this investigation.

The charges are merely accusations and the public are reminded that all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Jersey Shore Online

Man Arrested For Distributing Large Amounts Of Weed

BERKELEY – A 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged for distributing marijuana and more after several neighbors complained he was selling pot from his home. On October 20, Berkeley Detectives assisted by Berkeley Patrol executed three court authorized narcotics search warrants in multiple jurisdictions in Ocean County. This occurred...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Police Recover Stolen SUV

TOMS RIVER – Police were able to recover a stolen SUV after a thief broke into the victim’s garage overnight, hijacking the car. Officers from the Toms River police Department were dispatched to Osprey Drive at 6 a.m. on October 20 regarding a theft. The homeowner told police that when he came home from work, he saw the garage door open and their SUV was missing.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Former First Aider Guilty Of Theft

LACEY – A former volunteer first aid member pleaded guilty to stealing donations from his squad. Matthew Bender, 33, of Lacey Township, pled guilty to Theft on October 19, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said. Bender volunteered with the Lanoka Harbor Emergency Medical Service and maintained its website. Between...
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Three New Officers, Chaplain Position Added In Lacey

LACEY – Police Chief Michel DiBella introduced three new officers to the public during a recent Township Committee meeting. The new hires were sworn in during the session. The newly hired officers took their oath of office from Township Clerk Veronica Laureigh. They included Jason Nilon who was joined by his father Jeff Nilon, Tyler Walsh whose fiancé held the Bible for the oath and Daniel Biel whose father Daniel held the Bible for his oath of office.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocean County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Manchester Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Manchester Township, NJ
County
Ocean County, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Four Police Officers Recognized For Saving A Life

BEACHWOOD – Four officers were awarded the Life Saving Citation Bar and certificate at this month’s council meeting for their heroic efforts of saving a man in cardiac arrest. On August 22, Officers Michael Batullo, William Manganiello, Chad Anthony and Matthew Tapp responded to a home regarding an emergency call...
BEACHWOOD, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Body Found Off The Jersey Shore Identified

BARNEGAT LIGHT – A body that was found last week in the ocean off the Jersey Shore has been identified as a Bergen County man who was missing for four days, police said. According to police, Kiariff Alston, 26, of Glen Rock left his home on October 10 to buy gas before going to work at a Home Depot store in Paterson. The next day, Alston’s family reported him missing when they heard he never made it to his job.
BARNEGAT LIGHT, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Authorities Congratulate Captain’s Retirement

TOMS RIVER – Congratulations to Captain Vincent Frulio on his retirement from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office! Captain Frulio joined OCPO as an Investigator in 1993. Captain Frulio rose through the ranks over the years and was promoted to Captain in 2011. During his 28-year career at OCPO he has worked in the Juvenile Unit, Grand Jury Unit, Major Crime/Homicide Unit, Special Victims Unit and Domestic Violence Unit and most recently supervised the Administration Unit. Thank you, Captain Frulio, for your years of service to the citizens of Ocean County!
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Drug Overdose#Drug Distribution#Drug Paraphernalia#Distribution Of Heroin#Ocean County Sheriff
Jersey Shore Online

Two Homes Damaged From Accidental Fire

BERKELEY – Two homes have been damaged after a structure fire broke last night on Mill Creek Road, police said. Around 9 p.m., the Berkeley Township Police, the Bayville Fire Department, Pinewald Pioneer Fire Department, Berkeley EMS and the Bayville First Aid Squad all responded to assist and the fire was quickly extinguished, officials said.
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Crash On Route 70 Kills Motorcyclist

MANCHESTER – A crash left a 73-year-old motorcyclist dead after he lost control and was ejected from the bike, police said. On October 14 around 9:13 p.m., officers from the Manchester Township Police Department responded to the area of Route 70 and Pleasant Valley Road regarding a motorcycle crash with injuries.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Car Thieves Caught By Police

BRICK – Two men have been arrested and charged for theft after breaking into 20 cars in the early hours Tuesday morning, police said. Around 2:30 a.m., Officers Kyle Patrick, Kyle Dudak, John Sullivan and K9 Officer Scott Smith of the Brick Township Police Department responded to the area of Collins Court in Green Briar I after receiving a call regarding a car burglary in progress.
BRICK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Jersey Shore Online

Alleged Thief Steals From Multiple Business Cars

LACEY – A 29-year-old man was arrested and charged for theft after allegedly stealing important documents from several business cars in the area, police said. On October 8 around 11 p.m., Officers Michael Hyle and Scott Keefe from the lacey Township Police Department responded to the Lacey Mall regarding a car burglary. The victim, a business owner, said that an unknown man entered her delivery van and stole documents. The victim further stated how the man left and headed towards the Kohls parking lot.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Police: Male With Bat And Knives Barricades Himself In Home

TOMS RIVER – There were tense moments Tuesday night as police were called to a township home after an erratic male barricaed himself inside with weapons, authorities said. Toms River Township Police Spokesperson Jillian Messina confirmed the incident happened a little after 4 p.m. on October 12 at the home on Patmas Drive. Messina said officers responded to a report that an emotionally disturbed male was acting erratically in the home armed with a bat and knives.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Two Injured In Car Fire

MARLBORO – A Jackson woman and a Toms River man are being treated for non-life threatening injuries that resulted from a car fire on Monday night in Marlboro Township. Township police arrived after a 9-1-1 call at 11:53 p.m. concerning a flipped vehicle that had caught fire on Hartman Road.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Police Searching For Carjackers

LACEY – Police are asking for the public’s help regarding any information on recent car thefts that have occurred in the town. Police were first called to the scene of an abandoned car left in the middle of the road yesterday around 11 p.m. Officers Michael Hyle and Scott Keefe...
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Police Commend Tipster For Alerting Them To High School Bomb Scare

TOMS RIVER – Police commended a member of the public for letting them know about a bomb threat at Toms River High School South this morning. The tipster called an anonymous tip line with the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security, police said. It was stated in the tip that the person was unsure if what they overheard was a joke or an actual threat and they wanted to alert the authorities just in case.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Man Sentenced To 100 Months For Dealing Fentanyl

NEPTUNE – A man keeping 39 bricks of heroin and fentanyl in a safe in his home was sentenced to 100 months in prison, police said. Derrick Norwood, 58, of Neptune, had previously pleaded guilty to drug distribution, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said. Officers had found 39 bricks, or 1,982 individual glassine bags, of heroin mixed with fentanyl in a safe in his home in 2019. In addition to the prison term, he will have five years of supervised release.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy