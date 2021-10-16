Ocean County Man Charged In Drug Overdose Death

MANCHESTER – A township drug dealer who was already facing drug possession and distribution counts is now charged with the death of someone who overdosed and died.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Manchester Township Police Chief Robert Dolan said 33-year-old Dandre Tubbs is charged with Strict Liability Drug Induced Death after a 35-year-old man died back in August.

According to authorities, Manchester Township Police officers were called to a home on August 16, 2021 for an unresponsive man. The man was dead and toxicology reports revealed he died with large levels of heroin and fentanyl in his system.

A probe by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit and Manchester Township Police Department Detective Bureau revealed that Tubbs supplied it to the victim just one day earlier.

Tubbs was arrested and charged with three counts of Distribution of Heroin, two counts of Possession of Heroin, Possession of Alprazolam, Possession of a Hypodermic Syringe and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The Ocean County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the heroin and fentanyl found in the victim’s system were the cause of his death.

Tubbs had been lodged in the Ocean County Jail since his arrest in August and now faces the new charges in connection with the overdose death.

In a press release, Prosecutor Billhimer and Chief Dolan acknowledge the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Strike Force, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit, Manchester Township Police Department Detective Bureau, Manchester Township Police Department Narcotics Enforcement Team, Manchester Township Police Department K-9 Unit, Manchester Township Police Department Patrol Division, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, and Ocean County Medical Examiner’s Office, for their combined and collaborative efforts in connection with this investigation.

The charges are merely accusations and the public are reminded that all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.