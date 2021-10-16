CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earth, Wind, & Fire And Lucky Daye Unite For “You Want My Love” Video

Do you remember that blue light in the basement music that had strangers infatuated like old-time lovers in heat? This is exactly what’d you get from “You Want My Love,” the sexy collaboration from OG soul legends, Earth, Wind, & Fire, and current sultry crooner, Lucky Daye .

Though the single dropped as summer began to fade away, the merger of old and new R&B blended in the single’s visual released this week (Oct. 13). The song is a reimagining of the band’s timeless 1975 chart-topping classic, “Can’t Hide Love.” Showcasing ’60s juke joint realness in just under 3.5 minutes, the mood switches from scorching hot to smooth and cool.

“You Want My Love” marks Earth, Wind & Fire’s return to the Billboard Adult R&B Airplay Top 10 in nearly 30 years. It debuted No. 1 for R&B radio. The familiar chords and melodic bass combined with Lucky’s alluring vocals and sprinkled with production by Babyface and Demonte Posey creates a multigenerational gem.

Upon the song’s release, EWF’s Philip Bailey expressed, “I am super hyped about this all-star collaboration […] It was an honor to join forces with these two superstars, and I truly believe we’ve created a winner all the way.”

This marks the first collaboration between Daye and Earth, Wind, & Fire, and we hope it won’t be the last. Watch the “You Want My Love” visual above.

IN THIS ARTICLE
