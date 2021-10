On Friday, an interview in which Michael Caine described his latest movie Best Sellers as being his "last role" had many believing that the 88 year old could be about to retire from acting for good. While he did cite a combination of the Covid pandemic, a back condition and a general lack of movies being made that wants to be a part of, he today clarified that he is definitely not retiring from acting, and even posted so on his Twitter account using one of the lines that has often been associated with him by many comedy impersonators over the years, saying, "I haven't retired and not a lot of people know that."

