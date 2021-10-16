CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Chesapeake Police searching for suspect after home invasion, fatal shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The Chesapeake Police Department is investigating after a male victim was shot and killed in the city Saturday morning.

According to police, dispatch received a call for a shooting in a residence on Sloop Trail at about 7:58 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined that the suspect forced his way into the victim's residence before shooting him. The suspect, described as a black male, then ran away from the scene.

On Monday the victim was identified as 23-year-old Jermaine Lee Leslie Jr.

There is currently no further information.

If you or someone you know has information about this case, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

