Biker seriously injured in crash with car in Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 35-year-old man riding a 2021 Harley-Davidson motorcycle suffered a fractured leg and pelvis, and his passenger escaped with abrasions to a knee, when his bike crashed into a 2016 Kia Sol in the Pacific Beach community of San Diego, authorities said Saturday.

The crash occurred at about 7:10 p.m. Friday in the area of Beryl and Lamont streets, the San Diego Police Department reported, adding that the motorist driving the Kia Sol suffered no injuries.

The biker was riding northbound in the 4900 block of Lamont Street when the Kia entered the intersection, made a turn to go east on Beryl Street and was struck by the motorcycle while in the intersection.

Paramedics rushed the biker to an area hospital.

Authorities did not say whether anyone was cited or arrested.