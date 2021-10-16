CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Woman killed, 17-year-old arrested following shooting in East Price Hill

By WCPO staff
 8 days ago
A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in East Price Hill Saturday morning.

Cincinnati Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 400 block of Purcell Avenue at around 11 a.m. Saturday. Officers found 18-year-old Auve'yonce French, who officials later determined was deceased. A 17-year-old male was arrested and charged with reckless homicide.

The Homicide Unit is investigating, and police ask anyone with information to call (513) 352-3542.

Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac said Friday more juveniles have been arrested for homicides this year than at any other time in his more than 30-year career. Isaac pointed to easy access to high-powered guns.

"We're not talking about some cheap old gun that belonged to Grandpa. We're talking about Glocks, AR-15s, we're talking abut sophisticated weapons," Isaac said. "We've taken over 1,300 guns off the street so far this year, more than any other year before, and yet we're still seeing what's occurring."

Isaac will retire in early 2022, but said he is working with juvenile judges and the superintendent of Cincinnati Public Schools to address problems specific to juvenile crimes.

