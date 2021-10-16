CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washougal, WA

Physician assistant’s license suspended over COVID actions

By Associated Press
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 8 days ago

WASHOUGAL, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Medical Commission has suspended the license of a pediatric health care provider in southwestern Washington.

The Columbian reports the suspension came after an investigation into more than a dozen complaints against physician assistant Scott Miller, who runs Miller Family Pediatrics in Washougal.

The complaints say he interfered with the care of hospitalized COVID-19 patients, and engaged in a threatening public campaign against hospitals and doctors.

The commission’s findings say Miller also “began a public campaign touting the use of ivermectin in treating coronavirus disease,” despite no reliable clinical evidence showing the drug is effective in treating COVID-19. Miller has 20 days to appeal. The newspaper says he wasn’t available for comment.

Comments / 7

Opposum Princess
7d ago

Ivermectin is being used successfully all around the world, and saving lives!! The only reason they deny this is because they could get approval for an untested emergency use authorized jad if there was an available treatment. 😉

Natalie Baird
7d ago

you can actually look up clinical trials of ivermectin and it does show to be effective but mmmmmmk.

Marina Shea
6d ago

sounds like he wanted to save lives and not murder people like the current medical care we are witnessing...he is right and I applaud his passion for medicine and doing the right thing...I want this guy on my team!!!

