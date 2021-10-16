CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

This Chip-Testing Company Has Generated Better One-Year Returns Than Intel, AMD, Nvidia And Teradyne

By Shanthi Rexaline
Business Insider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) has advanced about 34% over the past year, outperforming the Nasdaq Composite Index, which clocked in gains of about 23% for the same period. Semiconductor companies were among the beneficiaries of the COVID-19 pandemic. The work-from-home and study-from-home trends necessitated computers, accessories, gadgets and...

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
wccftech.com

Intel Alder Lake Mobility CPU Benchmarks Leaked: Faster Than The Apple M1 Max, Smokes AMD 5980HX, 11980HK

So we have something very interesting for our readers today. We were able to exclusively get our hands on the first-ever benchmarks for Intel's upcoming Alder Lake mobility processors - which are going to go head to head against the Apple M1 Max processors clawing away market share as well as AMD's upcoming mobility chips. While we do not have the scores for AMD's next-generation mobility chips, we do have the scores for the current generation x86 chips as well as the validated score for Apple's M1 Max.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Semiconductor Industry#Soxx#Aehr Test Systems#Aehr#Fox#Aehr Vs#Intel Corporation#Intc#Advanced M
Washington Post

Intel Faces Double Trouble From Apple and AMD

Intel Corp.’s future is looking a bit grim. Late Thursday, the chipmaker posted worse-than-expected sales results with adjusted revenue of $18.1 billion in the quarter ended in September, up 5% compared with the prior year, and below the $18.24 billion median estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. While earnings for the quarter came in above estimates, that was overshadowed by a disappointing outlook for the current quarter. After the results, Intel shares fell 9%.Investors are right to be worried over the company’s fundamental predicament. The reality is the chipmaker’s problems are only going to get more challenging. In a robust industry environment where most of its peers are thriving, Intel is now projecting roughly flat growth for 2021. In contrast, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and Nvidia Corp., for example, are expected to grow sales by more than 50% this year.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Report: Chip design startup SiFive has decided to go it alone rather than be bought by Intel

Intel Corp.'s apparently won't be buying chip design startup SiFive Inc., at least not right now. The semiconductor giant pitched a plan earlier this year to purchase SiFive for more than $2 billion, Bloomberg reported in June. That sparked acquisition talks between the two companies, but those discussions have now ended, Bloomberg reported Thursday. The San Mateo based startup has decided to remain independent and seek outside investment instead, according to Bloomberg.
BUSINESS
TechSpot

Enthusiast manages to run Windows 11 on a single-core Intel Pentium 4 chip from 15 years ago

The big picture: Microsoft’s shiny new OS has had a mixed reception, not helped by the fact that users considering updating/trying out the OS on their relatively recent PCs were put off by a stringent list of system requirements, accompanied by vague messaging around compatibility and updates for unsupported PCs. This situation has led to some interesting experimentation around Windows 11 installation on older hardware, with an enthusiast getting the OS to run on a 15-year-old Intel Pentium 4 661.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
AMD
Country
China
Network World

Intel's 2nd-gen neuromorphic chip is 10x smarter than the first

Four years after Intel first introduced Loihi, the company’s first neuromorphic chip, the company has released its second generation processor, which Intel says will provide faster processing, greater resource density, and improved power efficiency. CPUs are often called the brains of the computer but aren’t, really, since they process only...
COMPUTERS
The Motley Fool

Better Growth Stock: Nvidia or Teladoc Health?

Nvidia should be able to deliver impressive growth in gaming, data centers, and more markets. Teladoc has captured only a fraction of the potential virtual care market. The key differentiator is size vs. opportunity, which gives the advantage to Teladoc. Invest in businesses that are shaping the future. It's usually...
STOCKS
Business Insider

This Personal Finance Company Has A Better Three-Month Return Than AMC, FuelCell And Palantir

SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) is known for helping consumers get their money in order, and over the past three months, the stock has only helped. In fact, SoFi stock’s three-month return has outperformed a number of the world’s most popular retail investor stocks: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC), Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR), FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) and Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD).
STOCKS
mobilesyrup.com

Intel CEO wants to win Apple back by making a ‘better chip than they can’

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger is hoping to win back Apple’s business. In an interview with Ina Fried, Axios’ chief technology correspondent, on Axios on HBO, Gelsinger discussed his ‘plan’ for getting Apple back. You can basically sum up the plan as ‘make better chips than Apple.’. Watch the clip in...
BUSINESS
TechSpot

Intel CEO vows to challenge Nvidia, market is "hungry" for alternative GPUs

The big picture: Intel has been engaged in a long-running battle with main competitor AMD in the desktop space, which has seen the market favor Team Red lately. The Ryzen series has forced Intel out of the spotlight, but as the company now gets closer to launch its Alder Lake CPUs to level the playing field and regain some market share in a business it was once-dominant in, they are also preparing to gain ground in another fiercely competitive industry.
COMPUTERS
Benzinga

This Legacy Automaker Has A Better One-Year Return Than GM, Tesla, Nio And Plug Power

Investors who added Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock to their portfolios one year ago know the meaning of “Built Ford Tough.”. Since October 2020, Ford stock’s one-year return has outperformed a number of the world’s most popular automobile, electric vehicle and clean energy stocks: General Motors Company (NYSE: GM), Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) and Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG).
DEARBORN, MI
Benzinga

This Satellite Stock Has A Better One-Year Return Than Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin And Ripple's XRP

Globalstar, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GSAT) satellite technologies have been getting a lot of attention in 2021, and investors who bought stock one year ago are seeing green. Since October 2020, Globalstar stock’s one-year return has outperformed a number of the world’s most popular cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH), Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) and XRP (CRYPTO: XRP).
STOCKS
TechSpot

Xbox creator apologizes to AMD over last-minute switch to Intel CPUs 20 years ago

Why it matters: The creator of the original Xbox, Seamus Blackley, has apologized to both engineers of AMD and its current CEO over Microsoft's last-minute decision to drop its chips in favor of Intel for its gaming console. Otherwise known as the 'Father of Xbox,' Blackley's apology comes soon before the 20th anniversary of the console.
VIDEO GAMES
Fudzilla

AMD chips suffer under Windows 11

AMD has warned that its chips are experiencing performance issues in Windows 11, and now Microsoft’s first update to its new OS has made the problems worse. The outfit said that since the update AMD chips were seeing much higher latency, which means worse performance. AMD and Microsoft found two...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy