CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

50% of ‘The Voice’ viewers are ‘crushed’ Vaughn Mugol was eliminated so soon [POLL RESULTS]

By Marcus James Dixon
GoldDerby
GoldDerby
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VcdkT_0cTNqFnq00

Six artists were sent home during Week 1 of the battles on “ The Voice ” Season 21, but viewers are really only upset about one of them. In our recent poll results , exactly 50% of voters said they were “crushed” Vaughn Mugol was eliminated so soon by his coach Ariana Grande . Did she make a rookie mistake? The other booted artists this week were Chavon Rodgers (Team Ariana), KJ Jennings (Team John Legend ), The Joy Reunion and Tommy Edwards (Team Blake Shelton ) and Carolina Alonso (Team Kelly Clarkson ).

SEE ‘The Voice’ winners: All seasons

Vaughn originally sang “The A Team” for his blind audition and earned a trio of chairs-turns from Ariana, John and Kelly. The 27-year-old Philippines native chose to join Team Ariana. In this week’s battle round, Vaughn was paired up with Katherine Ann Mohler for the song “Dilemma,” with Katherine being declared the winner by Ariana. Since none of the other coaches decided to “steal” Vaughn, he was forced to leave the competition.

“That was so good,” Ariana declared after Vaughn and Katherine’s “Dilemma” battle. “The thing about Katherine is you’re so precise and technically perfect. So this was such a stretch for you, and you really surprised the hell out of me tonight.” She continued on, “Vaughn, I loved seeing you step into this completely new persona and your voice is so sweet and what you offer here is so incredible. This is really difficult for me.”

SEE ‘The Voice’ schedule for Season 21: When will Ed Sheeran appear as Mega Mentor in Knockouts?

Backstage, Ariana confirmed that she went with Katherine because she succeeded despite “Dilemma” being so far out of her comfort zone. For his parting words, Vaughn told Ariana, “Thank you for this opportunity [and] being able to work with you. One thing’s for sure — I have an amazing story for my patients.” Vaughn now returns to Beaumont, Texas where he’s a full-time nurse.

Here are the complete poll results for who fans were most crushed to see leave “The Voice” during Battles Week 1:

50% — Vaughn Mugol

17% — KJ Jennings

11% — The Joy Reunion

11% — Chavon Rodgers

5.5% — Tommy Edwards

5.5% — Carolina Alonso

SEE All 15 ‘The Voice’ coaches ranked worst to best

While you can’t make “The Voice” predictions until the live shows begin, be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds for “Survivor,” “The Masked Singer,” “Dancing With the Stars” and more. You can keep changing your predictions until just each episode airs. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum . Read more Gold Derby entertainment news .

Comments / 0

Related
GoldDerby

‘The Voice’ season 21 episode 5 recap: Blake Shelton suggests Ariana Grande is ‘worst coach’ during blinds [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

In the fifth blind audition episode of “The Voice” Season 21, the rivalry between “grandpa” Blake Shelton and “granddaughter” Ariana Grande heated up even more. Remember, the country judge had been pretending to be nice to the pop superstar in order to impress her massive social media following, but he shockingly turned on during Monday’s episode when he suggested she may be the “worst coach” ever. Uh-oh. Who came out on top in the Blake vs. Ariana feud, and how did fellow coaches John Legend and Kelly Clarkson react? SEEEverything to know about ‘The Voice’ Season 21 Below, read our minute-by-minute “The...
TV & VIDEOS
GoldDerby

‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is Bull?

Among the 17 celebrities competing on season 6 “The Masked Singer” season 6, the Bull has one of the best voices. He has been tipped as a frontrunner to win the Golden Mask since he made his debut as part of Group A on the September 22 premiere. Back then, he nailed his cover of Train hit “Drops of Jupiter,” which closed out the show. Since then he has sung “What Hurts the Most” by Rascal Flatts on episode 2 and “Circus” by Britney Spears on episode 4. We are in no doubt as to the true identity of the...
MUSIC
GoldDerby

‘The Voice’ spoilers: Final 13 battle pairings revealed for Season 21 [WATCH]

Last week, “The Voice” viewers watched 11 of 24 battles play out on the big stage. That means there are still 13 battles left to go for Season 21, and NBC has just released details on who’s competing against whom during this week’s episodes, airing Monday, October 18 and Tuesday, October 19. As always, each coach pairs up their contestants and chooses the songs they’ll be singing. After the performance, the coach names the winner of the battle. The losing artist can then be “saved” by their coach or “stolen” by another coach. Read on for “The Voice” spoilers for...
TV SHOWS
goodhousekeeping.com

See 'Voice' Coach Ariana Grande's Jaw-Dropping Battles Outfit That Has Everyone Talking

Ariana Grande is still learning the ins and outs of being a coach on The Voice, and while doing so, she’s serving her best looks on the NBC singing competition show. On Monday, the Battle Rounds for season 21 kicked off with fellow coaches John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton giving the “Positions” singer advice about using her saves and steals “wisely.” The Voice veterans also warned her that it would be an emotional process with some tears involved. With that, Ariana jumped right into her first ever battle round and she looked stunning while listening to Bella DeNapoli and Katie Rae duke it out on stage.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
goodhousekeeping.com

'Voice' Coach Ariana Grande Was Almost In Tears After Shocking Decision Stunned Everyone

Blind auditions for The Voice season 21 are officially done, but as Ariana Grande learned, fellow coaches (erm, Blake Shelton) can make the process incredibly heartbreaking. It all went down on October 4, during the fifth night of blind auditions, when 20-year-old singer Libianca performed a rendition of SZA's "Good Days.” Within seconds, Ariana hit her red button and began cheering the Minneapolis native on. Not long after though, Blake also swiveled around in his red chair and the two coaches eyed each other as the contestant finished off the song. While Kelly Clarkson and John Legend admitted they struggled with her song choice, Ariana jumped right in to tell her how much she loved it.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'The Voice' Fans Can’t Believe How Far Ariana Grande Went to Trash Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton may have met his match when it comes to doling out shade on The Voice — and her name is Ariana Grande. Ever since the first season of The Voice premiered in 2011, Blake has been known to cause trouble and poke fun at his fellow coaches. While several past and present coaches have stood up to him before — including Adam Levine and Kelly Clarkson — Blake may have finally met his match. Now that Ariana has joined season 21 as the newest coach, the "Dangerous Woman" singer has come up with her own ways to get back at Blake.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Tommy Edwards
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
John Legend
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Team Ariana#Mega Mentor
Hello Magazine

Gwen Stefani makes surprise health confession in emotive speech to her fans

Gwen Stefani is back on stage and she couldn't be happier about it after kicking off her Just Girl residency in Las Vegas on Friday. What's more, the 52-year-old singer made a surprise revelation to her fans at Friday's concert, telling them that she tested positive for Covid in the early stages of the pandemic in 2020.
LAS VEGAS, NV
HollywoodLife

Blake Shelton Jokes That Marrying Gwen Stefani Made Him A ‘Softie’ On ‘The Voice

Has that ring around Blake Shelton’s finger taken away his edge? The country music star teased that marrying Gwen Stefani has turned him into a big ol’ teddy bear. There was a touching moment between Blake Shelton and Ariana Grande during Monday’s episode of The Voice. During the Oct. 11 broadcast, Blake, 45, consoled first-time coach Ariana, 28, before making her first tough cuts during Battle Rounds. The country music star (and the winningest coach in The Voice history) offered the “No Tears Left To Cry” singer a box of tissues. “After this season, you won’t ever need these again,” he joked, per Entertainment Tonight. “You’ll become callous like the rest of us.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

The Voice's Soulful Singer Stuns Everyone After 'Sign From God' Leads Her To Blake Shelton's Team

Spoiler alert! This story discusses the results from the fifth night of Blind Auditions on The Voice Season 21. The Voice continued with its fifth round of Blind Auditions, as the talented artists continued to choose the musical superstar they trusted most to lead them through the singing competition. And that’s part of the beauty of The Voice — with the artists having some control over whose team they join, you never really know what’s going to happen. And one singer shocked us all with her choice.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

The Voice recap: Blake Shelton has the last steal on the final night of the Battles

There's just one steal left as we set off on the final night of the season 21 Voice Battles and it belongs to one Mr. Blake Shelton. As John Legend points out, Blake lives for the "drama" of the steal and typically drags things out to put the artist "through as much emotional pain as possible," but, like in a fun way. He likens it to "a Bobby Knight approach" of breaking them down to build them back up again — IN A FUN WAY. Let's not forget that Blake is the reigning champ here, so maybe he's onto something. Before we get into how Blake ends up using his steal, we do quickly get a look at his team's final Battle: Berritt Haynes and Kaitlyn Velez duke it out over Coldplay's "Yellow" and coach Blake thinks that Berritt "step[ped] up to the plate" with an "incredible performance: Berritt Haynes takes the last spot on Team Blake. How do Team Ariana, Team Kelly, and Team Legend wind things up? Let's take a look.
TV SHOWS
womansday.com

'The Voice' Fans Are Bombarding Kelly Clarkson's Twitter After She Posts Cryptic Message

The Voice season 21 is heating up with blind auditions quickly coming to a close. Coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Ariana Grande are getting chooser and chooser about who joins their teams. But according to Kelly, fans of the NBC singing competition show can expect to hear some other exciting news during Tuesday night’s episode … she just won’t say what it is.
CELEBRITIES
GoldDerby

Who was your favorite ‘The Voice’ battle advisor: Kristin Chenoweth, Dierks Bentley, Camila Cabello, Jason Aldean? [POLL]

“The Voice” Season 21 battles ended on October 19 with the superstar advisors giving some final words of wisdom to their coaches’ artists: Kristin Chenoweth for Team Ariana Grande, Dierks Bentley for Team Blake Shelton, Camila Cabello for John Legend and Jason Aldean for Team Kelly Clarkson. Of this year’s special guest stars, which one was your favorite? Vote in our “The Voice” battle advisors poll below. Next up: the knockouts begin on October 25 with mega mentor Ed Sheeran. SEE ‘The Voice’ winners: All seasons Chenoweth and Grande got to know each other on the set of “Hairspray Live” in 2016, but...
TV & VIDEOS
GoldDerby

GoldDerby

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
283K+
Views
ABOUT

Gold Derby predicts winners of Oscars and Emmys, fave TV shows (The Voice, Survivor, Game of Thrones). Make your predictions. Win prizes.

 https://www.goldderby.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy