Warm and dry conditions continue to affect agricultural lands in the U.S. Northern Plains and the Canadian Prairies. Decades of drought across the U.S. Southwest has led some scientists to classify the intense, prolonged dryness as a “megadrought.” But drought in North America took a different shape in 2021, affecting areas that do not face long-term or intense drought as often. The northern Great Plains has been coping with drought for months.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO