Claressa Shields recently blasted Jake Paul and saying she could beat him up and would never fight on his undercard. Recently, Paul had Amanda Serrano, one of the best female boxers of all time on his undercard. Daniel Dubois, Tommy Fury and, Ivan Baranchyk vs. Montana Love were on his undercard. But, for Shields, she says she was offered a spot on his undercard which he declined, whether or not it was for this event or an upcoming one is uncertain.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO