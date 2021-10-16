Michael Caine Confirms He Has Not Retired From Acting

It's been over 33 years since Tim Burton's beloved classic Beetlejuice hit theaters, and there have been many rumors over the years that a sequel starring Michael Keaton was in the works. At the 2019 premiere of Keaton and Burton's last collaboration, Dumbo, USA Today asked the filmmaker what was happening with the reported sequel and he replied, "Nothing, nothing." When asked if anything would ever happen with the long-awaited follow-up, Burton added, "I don't know. I doubt it." One of the many people who was set to be involved with the project was Seth Grahame-Smith, a writer and producer known for projects such as The Lego Batman Movie and Dark Shadows. Recently, Grahame-Smith had a chat with Collider about his new Disney series, Just Beyond, and was asked about the Beetlejuice sequel.
