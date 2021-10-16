CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Batman Trailer: Fans Are Super Excited For DC FanDome Release

By Aaron Perine
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Batman fans are ecstatic to see what Matt Reeves has prepared ahead of the trailer's release. DC FanDome promises to be a massive event for all fans of DC Comics heroes. The centerpiece of this year's show is probably going to be Robert Pattinson's first turn as Bruce...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
asapland.com

Star Wars: The New Trilogy Might Have Gorgeous “Gal Gadot”

Star Wars: The New Trilogy Might Have Gorgeous “Gal Gadot” It is said that in Lucasfilm, they are very interested in recruiting the actress who plays Wonder Woman. Although Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will arrive at closing the Skywalker saga. The franchise will go for a long time since Disney and Lucasfilm have big plans.
MOVIES
New York Post

Jason Momoa admits he was ‘scared’ by ‘Dune’ more than any other film

Portrayed as fearless soldier Duncan in “Dune,” Jason Momoa says he was more “scared” of the film than any other before — but not in the way you might think. “It wasn’t necessarily the role,” the 42-year-old told Unilad in an interview. “It’s more my fear, nerves of failure in front of my peers and idols.”
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zoe Kravitz
Person
Matt Reeves
Person
Robert Pattinson
GamesRadar+

Dune may feature the most expensive movie costume ever made

Dune is a visual spectacle, as you might expect from director Denis Villeneuve. The movie's costumes are a big part of that, particularly the ornate dresses worn by Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson). In fact, the dress that she wears when House Atreides first arrives on Arrakis could be a record-breaking get-up.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Viral Dragon Ball Cosplay Gives Master Roshi Perfectly Hilarious Makeover

One awesome Dragon Ball cosplay has gone viral with fans for giving Master Roshi one perfect, yet hilarious makeover! Master Roshi has been an integral part of Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball franchise ever since it first began, and fans know full well the kinds of things the elderly fighter is truly capable of. This continues through to even the most recent releases of Dragon Ball Super too, and continues to prove why he's such an important part of the franchise overall despite how strong and otherworldly some of the opponents Goku has faced have been since Roshi's prime fighting days.
COMICS
Variety

Ryan Gosling in Talks to Play Ken Opposite Margot Robbie’s Barbie in Warner Bros. and Mattel Movie

Margot Robbie’s Barbie has seemingly found her Ken in Ryan Gosling. The two-time Oscar-nominee is in final negotiations to star in the upcoming Warner Bros. and Mattel film, directed by Greta Gerwig, who also co-wrote the script with Noah Baumbach. Robbie also does double duty on the project; in addition to starring as the iconic Mattel doll, she’s producing the movie under her LuckyChap Entertainment banner, which is coming off an Oscar-winning run for last year’s “Promising Young Woman.” Producers on “Barbie” also include LuckyChap’s Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara; Mattel’s Robbie Brenner and Ynon Kreiz; and David Heyman. Plans to adapt Barbie’s...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dc Universe#Dc Comics#The Batman Trailer#Knightfall72#Chair#Warnermedia Studios#Networks Group
E! News

Director Patty Jenkins Shares Exciting Update About Wonder Woman 3

Watch: Gal Gadot Calls "Wonder Woman" Success "Amazing" Wonder Woman 3 is indeed a go and will star not one but two familiar faces. In December, Warner Bros. Pictures announced that it will "fast-track development on the third installment" of the hit movie franchise to star returning actress Gal Gadot as Diana Prince and be written and helmed again by director Patty Jenkins. On Saturday, Oct. 16, at the DC Fandome 2021 event, the latter confirmed that the new film was definitely still in the works and shared a new detail about the movie's casting.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Meet Selina Kyle in The Batman Sneak Peek Before Tomorrow's DC Fandome Trailer

The Batman director Matt Reeves has shared a new look at Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle ahead of the next trailer's imminent release. In previous sneak peek footage, we've gotten to see Kravitz in a black mask to signify her entrance as the newest incarnation of Catwoman. A new photo shared to Reeves' personal Twitter account clearly reveals Kravitz in character as Selina outside of her cat burglar outfit, and it's already making thousands of fans stoked to see the new footage.
MOVIES
imdb.com

DC FanDome: See All the Trailers From ‘Batman,’ ‘Flash,’ ‘Black Adam,’ ‘Peacemaker’ and More

DC FanDome’s hours of free panels, previews and performances are back — with several teases and updates from highly anticipated projects like “The Batman.”. The event is a collection of programming attached to DC properties across all platforms. All FanDome content will be available for a 24-hour period beginning Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. Pt on the event website as well as Twitch, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
sacramentosun.com

'The Batman' trailer closes out DC FanDome; Matt Reeves, Robert Pattinson share experience

Washington [US], October 17 (ANI): 'The Batman' was the centrepiece of DC FanDome, the online convention celebrating all things DC, held on Saturday. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the new 'The Batman' trailer closed things out Saturday, with filmmaker Matt Reeves and stars Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz introducing the new footage.
MOVIES
CNET

The Flash trailer teases Michael Keaton's Batman (and Batmobile) at DC Fandome

The Flash was one of the breakout characters from DC's Justice League movies, but headlines suggest he could be upstaged in his own movie. The first trailer for The Flash, unveiled at DC Fandome on Saturday, gives a hint of what we can expect from the scarlet speedster's solo adventure, which is reported to feature not one but two (or more) Batman stars. And it also offers a strong hint we'll see Keaton's iconic Batmobile too.
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

The Batman | Two Ominous Posters Released Ahead of DC FanDome

Are you just as excited for the new The Batman trailer as I am? We are less than 24 hours away from the reveal of a new trailer for Matt Reeves’ Dark Knight film at this year’s DC FanDome. Keep in mind that it was at last year’s DC FanDome that we last saw any footage from The Batman. As if we weren’t already hyped up enough today Warner Bros. Pictures released two new posters for the film. You can check them out below!
MOVIES
ComicBook

Harley Quinn Fans Are Obsessed With Season 3's DC FanDome Trailer

DC FanDome has come to an end, but fans won't soon forget all of the epic content that was shared during the virtual event. Folks got glimpses of everything ranging from DC's movies and shows to comics and games, and everyone has their favorite moments from the day. For some folks, it was the long-awaited first look at the upcoming third season of Harley Quinn, which was renewed last year by HBO Max. Most of the animation for the new season isn't complete, but in classic Harley Quinn fashion, they made fun of the fact that "the crayon guy" still needs to "color it in." However, there was one complete image of Harley and Poison Ivy that has taken the Internet by storm. Before taking a look at some of the fan reactions to the sneak peek, you can see what co-showrunner Patrick Schumacker had to say about the teaser...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Flash Fans Can't Get Enough of Michael Keaton's Batman Return in DC FanDome Teaser

The Bat is back! More than 30 years after first donning the cowl on-screen in Tim Burton's Batman, Michael Keaton has returned to play the Caped Crusader once again. It's long been known that Keaton would be playing a version of Batman in The Flash, the reality-hopping movie hitting theaters in 2022. During the DC FanDome presentationn on Saturday, Ezra Miller introduced the very sneak peek of the film, and it gave fans everywhere a glimpse of Keaton's return.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy