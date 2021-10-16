CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man killed after argument at Timonium bowling alley

By WMAR Staff
 8 days ago
A man was killed after argument at a bowling alley on Saturday.

Just after 11:00 p.m. on Friday night, officers were called to Bowlero in the 2100 block of York Road in Timonium. Police found 48-year-old Anthony Cooper who had been shot in the upper body.

Cooper was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses say that there was an argument between Cooper and others at the bowling alley prior to the shooting.

At least one suspect left the scene before police arrived.

As Baltimore County homicide detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this murder, they are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.

Comments / 5

 

