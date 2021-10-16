CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cyanobacteria detected in Lake Lansing

By Izzy Martin
WLNS
 8 days ago

MERDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — According to a Facebook post from Meridian Township , cyanobacteria was spotted in Lake Lansing.

The Meridian Township website has advised the following precautions:

  • Stay away from algae in the water or on the shore. Children and pets may need to be watched closely.
  • If choosing to swim, stay away from the algae and scum or water that looks like spilled paint.
  • Do not drink the water or use it for cooking food.
  • Dog owners should keep their pets out of the algae and scum.
  • For fish caught, throw away guts and clean filets with tap water or bottled water before cooking.
  • Do not water lawns or gardens with water from the lake.
  • Call a doctor or veterinarian if you or your pet get sick after going into the water.

You can report the presence of additional algal blooms to the Michigan Departments of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) by calling the Environmental Assistance Center at 1.800.662.9278 or sending an e-mail to AlgaeBloom@michigan.gov .

To learn more about algal blooms, click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

WLNS

WLNS

