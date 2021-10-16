CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Black Adam’ First Look Unveiled By Dwayne Johnson At DC FanDome

By Anthony D'Alessandro
Deadline
Deadline
 8 days ago

The second annual DC FanDome fired off Dwayne Johnson unveiling the first look at Black Adam which you can see below.

In the clip Johnson’s superhero appears to a group of cave dwellers with machine guns, who decide to fire on him; him being totally bulletproof.

Before the clip, star Pierce Brosnan who plays Dr. Fate, marveled, “I haven’t seen anything like this before…I haven’t done James Bond for ten years and I’ve seen nothing like this.”

Johnson emphasized on the DC property has long “been a passion project” of his.

Black Adams hits cinemas on July 29, 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

John Cena In Negotiations To Star In Action-Comedy Movie ‘Freelance’ From ‘Taken’ Director Pierre Morel — AFM

EXCLUSIVE: F9: The Fast Saga and The Suicide Squad star John Cena is in negotiations to star in Pierre Morel (Taken) action-comedy film Freelance, which Stuart Ford’s AGC will be selling at the upcoming virtual American Film Market. Endurance Media’s Steve Richards will produce the package alongside Sentient Entertainment’s Renee Tab and Christopher Tuffin. Endurance will co-finance with AGC. UTA and ICM are handling domestic. The project, which is budgeted in the $40 million range, follows a special forces operator (Cena) who decides to retire from the Army and start a family back in the states. After several years of mortgage payments, school...
MOVIES
Deadline

Zachary Quinto, Lukas Gage, Simon Rex, Judith Light & Audra McDonald Lead FilmNation’s ‘Down Low’

EXCLUSIVE: We have learned that Zachary Quinto, Lukas Gage, Simon Rex, Judith Light and Audra McDonald are set for FilmNation Entertainment’s Rightor Doyle feature directorial debut Down Low.  The news comes in the wake of Rex receiving a Gotham Award nomination in the Lead Performance category for A24 and FilmNation’s Red Rocket and Gage’s HBO series The White Lotus receiving a nomination in the Breakthrough Series – Long Format slot. Newcomer Sebastian Arroyo also rounds out the cast of the comedy feature written by Gage and Phoebe Fisher. Pic, produced by FilmNation Entertainment’s Ashley Fox and Lucas Wiesendanger and Sui Generis Pictures’ Ross Katz, centers around a...
MOVIES
Deadline

Jonathan Majors To Star in ‘Magazine Dreams’ With Jennifer Fox And Dan Gilroy Producing

EXCLUSIVE: With his latest film The Harder They Fall bowing in theaters today, Emmy-nominated actor Jonathan Majors isn’t looking to slow down anytime soon. He is now set to star in Magazine Dreams, the new bodybuilding drama from Elijah Bynum. Bynum is writing and directing, with Majors also set to serve as an executive producer on the project under his Tall Street Productions. The script was included on the 2020 Black List. The film follows an amateur bodybuilder who struggles to find human connection in the exploration of celebrity and violence. Nightcrawler producers Jennifer Fox and Dan Gilroy are on board to produce....
MOVIES
radionowindy.com

Dwayne Johnson Opens Up About “Feud” With Vin Diesel, Had A Good Laugh At Diesel’s “Tough Love” Quote

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson gets even more candid about his “beef” with his former Fast & Furious co-star Vin Diesel. The Fast & Furious franchise is all about family on the big screen, but there was well-documented tension between the film’s stars Dwayne Johnson, Vin Diesel, and Tyrese. Back in August, Hiram Garcia, president, and partner of The Rock’s production company Seven Bucks revealed to Collider that we have more than likely seen the last of his character Hobbs in Fast & Furious movies, but his character Hobbs will still be around.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Pierce Brosnan
punchdrunkcritics.com

DC FanDome: Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson Don Capes and Flea Collars In The Trailer for ‘DC League of Super-Pets’

Don’t let anyone tell you that the industry doesn’t respect comic book movies. We live in a world where Krypto the Super-Dog is getting his own movie, and he’s voiced by none other then Dwayne Johnson! That’s not all, as the trailer states, you can’t have a league with just one guy in it. Johnson will be joined by his favorite collaborator Kevin Hart who will be voicing Ace, the Bat-Hound!
MOVIES
E! News

Director Patty Jenkins Shares Exciting Update About Wonder Woman 3

Watch: Gal Gadot Calls "Wonder Woman" Success "Amazing" Wonder Woman 3 is indeed a go and will star not one but two familiar faces. In December, Warner Bros. Pictures announced that it will "fast-track development on the third installment" of the hit movie franchise to star returning actress Gal Gadot as Diana Prince and be written and helmed again by director Patty Jenkins. On Saturday, Oct. 16, at the DC Fandome 2021 event, the latter confirmed that the new film was definitely still in the works and shared a new detail about the movie's casting.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Batgirl First Look Revealed at DC FanDome

We just found out that Leslie Grace will play Barbara Gordon in Batgirl but we're already getting awesome updates on the upcoming DC Extended Universe project. The first concept art for the highly anticipated HBO Max film has just been shared at DC FanDome. It has been a long time...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dc Fandome#Black Adam#Ladies Gents
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise Spotted In Rare New Photos After Baseball Hangout With Son Connor

Tom Cruise touched down in Los Angeles after piloting a plane. The ‘Top Gun’ star then jetted away in his motorcycle in the rare new photos. Tom Cruise enjoyed a day in the open skies of Los Angeles on October 13. The actor, 59, was all smiles as he touched down from piloting his plane on Wednesday. Dressed in a navy blue sweater and baseball cap in the same color, the Top Gun star took a sip of water from his reusable bottle before driving away in his motorcycle, as seen in the photos HERE.
LOS ANGELES, CA
geekculture.co

DC FanDome: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Reveals First Look At Black Manta

The highly-anticipated arrival of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is a natural response to the successful under-the-sea journey in 2018’s Aquaman, and fans now have a sneak peek at what’s to come for the upcoming film. While a trailer wasn’t unveiled at DC FanDome 2021, actor Jason Momoa introduced a...
MOVIES
Variety

Ryan Gosling in Talks to Play Ken Opposite Margot Robbie’s Barbie in Warner Bros. and Mattel Movie

Margot Robbie’s Barbie has seemingly found her Ken in Ryan Gosling. The two-time Oscar-nominee is in final negotiations to star in the upcoming Warner Bros. and Mattel film, directed by Greta Gerwig, who also co-wrote the script with Noah Baumbach. Robbie also does double duty on the project; in addition to starring as the iconic Mattel doll, she’s producing the movie under her LuckyChap Entertainment banner, which is coming off an Oscar-winning run for last year’s “Promising Young Woman.” Producers on “Barbie” also include LuckyChap’s Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara; Mattel’s Robbie Brenner and Ynon Kreiz; and David Heyman. Plans to adapt Barbie’s...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

‘Dune’ Star Rebecca Ferguson on the Sci-Fi Epic, Timothée Chalamet and Moving Into Leading Roles

In Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune,” Rebecca Ferguson plays Lady Jessica, lover of the world ruler portrayed by Oscar Isaac and matriarch to Timothée Chalamet’s messiah-in-waiting. She is a doting mother who is distracted by the pressures of a royal household, but more importantly, she is  brimming over with a supernatural power that could bring about revolution. That dynamic is not a bad allegory for Ferguson’s career. Having largely served as a second name on the call sheet behind male co-stars in the massive films that pepper her IMDb page, Ferguson has consistently dazzled critics and audiences — emerging as both an anchor...
MOVIES
Variety

Noir Film ‘The Blue Rose’ Rounds Out Cast With Ray Wise, Danielle Bisutti, Nikko Austen Smith

“The Blue Rose,” a new noir thriller from writer- director George Baron, has rounded out its ensemble cast. Joining the project currently shooting in Los Angeles is Ray Wise (“The Lazarus Effect,” “X-Men: First Class”), Danielle Bisutti (“God of War,” “Insidious: Chapter 2″), Nikko Austen Smith (“Queen Sugar,” “The Birch“), Logan Miller (“Love, Simon,” “Escape Room) and newcomer and musician Glüme. They join the previously announced Olivia Scott Welch and Baron, who will also star. Set in the 1950s, the movie follows a one-night journey of two rookie detectives as they set out to solve a homicide, only to find themselves in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Halyna Hutchins Death: ‘Archenemy’ Director “Sad” & “Infuriated”; AFI Conservatory Posts Message About Alum; Hollywood Reacts

Director Adam Egypt Mortimer has said he is “sad” and “infuriated” following the death of DoP Halyna Hutchins on the set of western Rust. Mortimer worked alongside Hutchins on 2020 action film Archenemy. The filmmaker said on Twitter: “I’m so sad about losing Halyna. And so infuriated that this could happen on a set. She was a brilliant talent who was absolutely committed to art and to film.” I’m so sad about losing Halyna. And so infuriated that this could happen on a set. She was a brilliant talent who was absolutely committed to art and to film. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vcdFqHsGA0 — Adam Egypt...
MOVIES
Deadline

Adria Arjona To Star in Indie ‘Los Frikis’, Will Also Executive Produce

EXCLUSIVE: Adria Arjona will star and executive produce the drama Los Frikis, with Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz writing and directing. New Slate is financing, and Nilson and Schwartz will produce alongside Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Rebecca Tomlinson for Lord Miller. The film is based on the true story of punk-rock teenagers in Havana who deliberately inject themselves with HIV to escape the oppression of “Special Period” Cuba. Arjona has a busy year ahead of includes a leading role in the Star Wars series Andor starring Diego Luna. She can be seen next in Sony’s Morbius opposite Jared Leto and Matt Smith and is also set to play the bride in Warner Bros’ new Father of the Bride pic starring Andy Garcia. She is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content, Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Dune’ Delivers $5.1M in Thursday Evening Previews

Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve’s much-anticipated sci-fi epic Dune delivered $5.1 million in Thursday evening previews from thousands of theaters across North America. Of that total, Imax theaters amounted to 30 percent of the movie’s early business. The Legendary and Warner Bros. tentpole is launching simultaneously on HBO Max in the U.S. Dune was a high-profile player on the fall film festival circuit and has been warmly embraced by critics (it sits at 83 percent fresh on Rotten Tomatoes). Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 sci-fi classic features an all-star cast that includes Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa and Zendaya. Dune will easily...
MOVIES
AFP

'Dune,' on big and little screens, tops N.America box office

New sci-fi thriller "Dune," a classic that almost demanded big-screen treatment, topped the North American box office this weekend with a take estimated at $40.1 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday. "Dune," with a plainly relevant environmental subtext, has taken in $180 million overseas, and Villeneuve, whose growing sci-fi catalogue includes "Blade Runner 2049" and "Arrival," hopes to make this the first in a two-part saga.
MOVIES
WWD

Maeve Reilly Talks Megan Fox’s ‘Sexy,’ ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll’ Style and Coordinating With Machine Gun Kelly

Click here to read the full article. If anyone is having a big year for style, it’s Megan Fox. From her naked Mugler dress at the MTV VMAs to her scorching red cutout Peter Dundas gown at the Met Gala to her bright pink, Barbie-inspired Mach & Mach jumpsuit at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, the actress has elevated her red carpet and street style again and again.More from WWDHalloween 2021 Pop Culture-inspired CostumesPhotos of the Best Men's Fashion at the 2021 EmmysBackstage at David Koma Spring 2022 In the last few months, Fox’s outfits have caused constant frenzies on the internet, with...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Deadline

25K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy