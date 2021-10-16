‘Black Adam’ First Look Unveiled By Dwayne Johnson At DC FanDome

The second annual DC FanDome fired off Dwayne Johnson unveiling the first look at Black Adam which you can see below.

In the clip Johnson’s superhero appears to a group of cave dwellers with machine guns, who decide to fire on him; him being totally bulletproof.

Before the clip, star Pierce Brosnan who plays Dr. Fate, marveled, “I haven’t seen anything like this before…I haven’t done James Bond for ten years and I’ve seen nothing like this.”

Johnson emphasized on the DC property has long “been a passion project” of his.

Black Adams hits cinemas on July 29, 2022.