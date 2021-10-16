CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Google Warns Iran Behind Cyberattacks in Israel

By Hana Levi Julian
The Jewish Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInternet giant Google warned in an article “Countering threats from Iran” this weekend on its blog that Iran is behind the cyberattacks that recently threatened Israel. Google’s Threat Analysis Group reported that an Iranian government-backed hacking collective – known as APT35, Phosphorous, Charming Kitten and Ajax Security Team – uses a...

www.jewishpress.com

Comments / 3

Related
Foreign Policy

Israel Needs Weapons to Stop Iran’s Bomb

In Washington on Wednesday, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid warned that Israel was prepared to use military force to stop Iran from gaining nuclear weapons capability. “Iran has publicly stated it wants to wipe us out,” Lapid said. “We have no intention of letting this happen.” At the same press event, held to mark the one-year anniversary of the Abraham Accords, which normalized relations between several Arab states and Israel, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was much more circumspect, saying merely that Iran wasn’t negotiating and that Washington is “prepared to turn to other options.”
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Merkel and Israel’s Bennett differ on Iran, Palestinians

JERUSALEM (AP) — Germany’s lame-duck chancellor, Angela Merkel, received a warm welcome Sunday as she paid a final official visit to Israel, but differences quickly emerged between the close allies on the key issues of Iran’s nuclear program and the establishment of a Palestinian state. Merkel said that Germany remains...
MIDDLE EAST
sandiegouniontribune.com

Israel PM urges UN to hold Iran to account for nuclear moves

TEL AVIV, Israel — Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called Tuesday on the United Nations Security Council to take action against Iran over its escalating nuclear program. Bennett spoke at a conference in Jerusalem, where he suggested that Iran’s conduct is every nation’s problem, and subject to global accountability. After...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Israel Police#Cyberattack#Threat Analysis Group#Iranian#Ajax Security Team#The Health Ministry#Emt
Times-Herald

US, Israel say they are exploring a 'Plan B' for Iran

The U.S. and Israel said they are exploring a “Plan B” for dealing with Iran if the Islamic Republic does not return in good faith to negotiations to salvage the languishing landmark 2015 nuclear deal. (Oct 13) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can...
U.S. POLITICS
Metro International

U.S., EU, Israel adopt tough tone on Iran, mull options

WASHINGTON/PARIS (Reuters) -U.S., Israeli and EU officials took a tough line toward Iran on Wednesday, with U.S. officials saying they would consider all options if Tehran failed to revive the 2015 nuclear deal and Israel saying it reserved the right to act. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has so far refused...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Middle East
threatpost.com

U.S. Ban on Sales of Cyberattack Tools Is Anemic, Experts Warn

Meanwhile, Zerodium’s quest to buy VPN exploits is problematic, researchers said. The launch of a standing offer to pay for Windows virtual private network (VPN) software zero-day exploits came to light this week, even as the U.S. mulls new regulations on the export of tools that could be used in cyberattacks against the U.S. or its interests.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Jewish Press

Monitoring at Iran’s Karaj Nuclear Site No Longer ‘Intact,’ says IAEA Chief

The International Atomic Energy Agency’s monitoring of Iranian nuclear facilities is no longer “intact,” according to IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi. In an interview with NBC News that appeared on Saturday, Grossi said that Tehran’s refusal to allow inspectors to service surveillance equipment at a key nuclear site in Karaj, just northwest of Tehran, had resulted in a gap in monitoring at the facility.
WORLD
The Jewish Press

The Guardian Actively Undermining Israel: The Nimbus story

Nimbus is a $1.2 billion dollar project recently awarded to Google and Amazon. The Nimbus contract is about supplying cloud services to the Israeli government. The anti-Israel boycott movement, BDS, is fully aware that the entire tech industry is well outside of its reach. Israel is a world titan of tech and innovation and every single tech monster on the planet wants a piece of the pie. More than 250 non-Israeli companies have even set up R&D centres inside Israel. BDS may be able to persuade Ben and Jerries to do something stupid – mainly because an anti-Zionist extremist is currently its CEO. It can even dupe Sally Rooney into making a similar move – mainly because Ireland is neck deep in antisemitism anyway – but BDS knows – it knows – that Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Apple, Intel, IBM and co – are all firmly in Israel’s camp.
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

DM Gantz Pressured to Free Hunger-Striking Hamas Terrorist

The Arab Joint List faction pressured Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Wednesday to cancel the administrative detention of a Hamas terrorist from Hebron who has allegedly been on a hunger strike for 91 days, according to former MK Orit Strook. But Attorney Maurice Hirsch, Adv. writes a series of tweets...
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Israeli Right Blasts ‘Anti-Netanyahu’ Bill

Israeli Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Tuesday released details of a bill that would ban anyone accused of crimes punishable by over three years in prison from forming a government. If passed, the proposed legislation, an amendment to Israel’s Basic Law: Government, would also prevent indicted individuals from being included...
MIDDLE EAST
cyberscoop.com

US warns that Chinese government is using 'wide variety' of methods, some illegal, to steal trade secrets

The Chinese government’s aggressive push to dominate emerging technology such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and biotechnology make Beijing the “primary strategic competitor” to the U.S., the National Counterintelligence and Security Center said in a notice published Friday. The threat from the Chinese government with respect to these technologies is...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Jewish Press

PA Mufti: Israel’s Destruction Is Inevitable

The PA’s highest religious authority, Grand Mufti Muhammad Hussein, earlier this month assured PA TV viewers that the destruction of Israel, the “liberation” of Jerusalem and its “return to Islam,” are only a matter of time:. “The injustice will certainly pass and the occupation will pass… If we turn to...
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

NGO Monitor Identifies 13 NGOS, Not 6, Linked to PFLP Terrorist Group

Just two days prior to Israel’s designation of six Palestinian Authority “humanitarian organizations” as branches of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) terrorist organization, the NGO Monitor watchdog organization identified not six, but 13 NGOs linked to the PFLP. The groups were all funded by European and...
CHARITIES
The Independent

Israel set to OK 3,000 West Bank settler homes this week

Israel is expected to move forward with thousands of new homes for Jewish settlers in the West Bank this week, a settlement watchdog group said Sunday. The plan for some 3,000 new settler units in the West Bank has already drawn calls for restraint from the U.S., which on Friday voiced “concern” over the expected approvals.Hagit Ofran from the anti-settlement group Peace Now said a committee is set to meet Wednesday to approve 2,800 units deep in the West Bank, complicating any efforts to create a Palestinian state. More than half of those are receiving final approval, meaning construction...
MIDDLE EAST

Comments / 0

Community Policy