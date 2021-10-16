ESPN predictor gives Pitt a chance at reaching College Football Playoff

PITTSBURGH (93.7 the Fan) Heading into their sixth game of the season, the Pitt Panthers have gotten off to a respectable start.

It hasn’t led to a national ranking, but despite a disappointing loss, the Panthers are one of the top teams in the ACC with a 4-1 record.

According to ESPN, the Panthers have a 7% chance of reaching the College Football Playoff.

ESPN ranks each team across the country by their percentage of reaching that spot with their College Football Playoff Predictor.

Pitt’s 7% may not seem high, but it’s the ninth highest percentage in the nation and above rival Penn State and ACC opponent Clemson.

Penn State and Clemson both sit at 5%.

ESPN’s predictor gives undefeated Georgia the best chances of making the playoff with a 91% chance.

For Pitt, a 7% chance isn’t 0% and it’s always good being better than a rival.