Severe Thunderstorm Watch for NEPA

By Thomas Battle, Sami Squires
WBRE
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AuK3L_0cTNnDrL00

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — A strong cold front is bringing rain and gusty conditions into NEPA.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for: Wayne and Pike Counties until 7 p.m. Saturday.

The main threats with the watch include isolated severe wind gusts up to 75 mph which can cause isolated power outages.

Some thunder is possible; however, the main threats today will be strong winds and heavy downpours. Storms will come to an end late in the evening.

Temperatures will continue to drop until we’re in the mid 40s by Sunday morning.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

WBRE

WBRE

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

