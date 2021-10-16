CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns making roster moves before Sunday’s game

By Cris Belle, P.J. Ziegler
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OcyfJ_0cTNn5sm00

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns are making roster moves before Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

The team says they signed T Alex Taylor to the active roster from the practice squad.

Former child star died by suicide by taking product purchased online: mother

301-pound Taylor is officially in his first NFL season out of South Carolina State. Signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2020, Taylor appeared in one game with the Browns as a rookie and spent time on the club’s practice squad. He spent four weeks on the Bears’ practice squad this season before joining the Browns’ practice squad on Oct. 12. Taylor will wear No. 70.

The club also elevated DT Sheldon Day and CB Herb Miller to the active roster.

Day initially joined the Browns practice squad in Week 17 in 2020. He will wear No. 92.

Miller appeared in four career games, all with Tampa Bay, in 2020. He’s spent time on the Browns’ and Buccaneers’ practice squads this season. Miller will wear No. 29.

Reports: Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil breaks ribs after falling off stage

WR Jarvis Landry and TE Connor Davis are back in action and off the injured reserve list before Sunday’s game. However, the Browns did not activate Jarvis to the active roster for Sunday’s game.

Nick Chubb and Malcolm Smith are out with injuries .

You can catch the game right here at FOX 8 on Sunday at 4:05 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

