CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

New evidence supports need for booster shots

By Brooke Thorington
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AARe7_0cTNn40300

At the height of the fourth wave, the percentage of those unvaccinated in the hospital in Louisiana hovered in the upper 90s but now it’s dropped to 82%. Doctor Lucio Miele with LSU Health New Orleans said it’s another indicator of the need for booster shots because immunity naturally drops over time.

“Six or eight months or later after having received your vaccination you’re not going to have the same protection that you had two weeks after your vaccination,” said Miele.

Another factor for the percentage drop among those unvaccinated in the hospital with COVID is because Miele said we have a much more infectious virus now.

“The Delta variant and its descendants of which there are now quite a few, are far better at infecting humans,” said Miele.

The declining percentage over time Miele said reinforces the need for booster shots, much like annual flu shots that are advised yearly.

“The booster shot could help us avoid a scenario in which declining immunity in people who were vaccinated a long time ago facing a virus that is far more infectious than the virus that was going around a year ago,” said Miele.

Currently, only the Pfizer vaccine has received emergency use authorization from the FDA for booster shots. It’s expected that the same will happen in the next few days for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
fortwaynesnbc.com

Booster shots outpacing new COVID-19 vaccinations in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Far more Indiana residents have been receiving COVID-19 vaccine booster shots than getting new vaccinations since those shots became available last month. The Indiana Health Department this week added booster shots given to its daily tracking of vaccine distribution. That tracking shows that over the past three...
INDIANA STATE
AL.com

COVID booster shot recommendations: Who is eligible, what you need to know

The Centers for Disease Control has cleared the way for more than 50 million Americans to get booster shots to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. On Thursday, a CDC panel recommended COVID vaccine boosters for recipients of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine versions. Later in the day, CDC director Rochelle Walensky signed off on the recommendations that include “mix-and-match” dosing to allow people to receive boosters of something other than their original vaccine.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Beaver County Times

UPMC officials discuss boosters after FDA panel supports additional shots of J&J, Moderna

A federal panel decided Thursday and Friday to support a second dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and a third dose of Moderna. The Food and Drug Administration's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted unanimously to support vaccine boosters, saying those who already received the single dose of J&J would be substantially better protected with an additional dose.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Health
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Health
deseret.com

New study reveals which COVID-19 booster shot is best for you

A new study released Wednesday found that the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine boosters shots produced stronger immunity than the Johnson & Johnson booster shot. The study suggested that those who got the J&J one-shot vaccine would be better off getting a Moderna or Pfizer booster shot than getting a J&J booster shot.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WMUR.com

How and where to get COVID-19 vaccine booster shots in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Booster shots against COVID-19 are now available to certain people who are already fully vaccinated in New Hampshire. If you have not been vaccinated, visitwww.vaccines.gov to find a vaccination location near you. People are encouraged to call their healthcare provider or local pharmacy to ask about getting...
MANCHESTER, NH
WWL-AMFM

Business: FDA may soon approve booster shots

The FDA may give it's OK this week to administer booster shots that are different from recipients' original COVID-19 vaccines. The decision would fulfill the requests of state health officials, who have been seeking increased flexibility in giving the vaccines. A recent study showed recipients of the J&J vaccine would get enhanced protection from a second dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, which relies on a different technology.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flu Shots#Booster#Lsu Health New Orleans#Covid
WREG

EXPLAINER: Is it time to get a COVID-19 booster? Which one?

Millions more Americans just became eligible for COVID-19 boosters but figuring out who’s eligible and when can be confusing — and adding to the challenge is that this time around, people can get a different type of vaccine for that extra dose. A number of factors, including the vaccine you started with and when your […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

What you need know about ‘mix-and-match’ vaccine booster shots

Many Americans now have the green light to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster – and the flexibility to receive a different brand than the original vaccine they received. On the heels of the Food and Drug Administration’s Sept. 22, 2021, emergency use authorization of a third dose – or “booster shot” – of the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for certain Americans, on Oct. 20, the agency also gave emergency authorization to a third Moderna shot and a second dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New CDC Report Says

Health experts have been debating the need for booster shots over the past few months, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently authorizing a Pfizer booster for certain groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This additional shot is only available to those who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses. Moderna recipients are advised to wait until a booster dose is approved for their specific vaccine, which White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, has said will likely come "relatively soon." But if you got Moderna and are waiting your turn, you can still prepare yourself for what the next shot will be like, thanks to new CDC research documenting the potential side effects of a Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Investopedia

SNAP Benefits by State

Millions of Americans have participated in the United States Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), getting access to basic food products that they might have otherwise been unable to afford. Given that SNAP is a federal program, it would be easy to assume that it functions relatively uniformly throughout the U.S. In practice, however, the presence of local SNAP offices, the way benefits are calculated, and varying regional economic circumstances result in some notable differences in SNAP benefits by state. This most apparent are the colloquial names of programs and the average amount of benefits offered per household.
FOOD & DRINKS
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Fully vaccinated Florida father, 58 - whose family said he had NO pre-existing conditions - dies of COVID-19 after spending a month in the hospital

A fully vaccinated Florida father has died from COVID-19 despite having no underlying conditions, according to his family. Vincent Konidare, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, passed way on September 19 after spending a month in the hospital battling the disease. This in spite of the fact that Konidare had received...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These Nestlé Products Have Just Been Recalled, FDA Says

Whether you're a lover of Kirkland Signature products at Costco, a devotee of Aldi's many private labels, or a fan of classic American brands like Campbell's or Kraft, there's a good change you like to stick with names you know when it comes to grocery shopping. But recently, one well-known brand, the one and only Nestlé, issued a recall over four of its products, which could put consumers at risk. Read on to learn more about the new recall and what you should do if you have any of the affected foods at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy