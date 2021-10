The Politician Season 2: [Spoiler] 2020 Release Date Is Finally Revealed On Netflix. The arrival date of the Politician Season 2 according to Netflix. The Politician is an American comedy series that comes with a funny and interesting plot. The story is about a politician in which someone wants to become President of the US. In the Politician Season 1, he and his partners won the high school election and this show was released in 2019. Since season 1 got better ratings and reviews, showrunner planned to make its renewal. The Politician Season 2 may arrive in June. Netflix also renewed this comedy show but you have to wait 3 months before learning the series with season 2. The Politician Season 2 will be available on Netflix in the summer of 2020.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO