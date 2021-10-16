CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salah's Wonder Goal vs. Watford Highlights Impeccable Run of Form for Liverpool Star

By Andrew Gastelum
Sports Illustrated
 8 days ago

For the second straight match, Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah scored a goal-of-the-year contender in a 5-0 win vs. Watford.

After Mohamed Salah's stunner of a goal on Saturday vs. Watford, the running joke on social media is that there will be a new goal-of-the-year award this season: one for Salah, and one for everyone else.

That's how good Salah has been this season. In a 2-2 draw with Manchester City on Oct. 3 , the Egyptian star put himself in pole position for goal of the year when he popped the ball over a sliding Bernardo Silva, deked his way past Aymeric Laporte and finished to the thundering roar of Anfield.

On Saturday at Vicarage Road, Salah may have outdone himself. Taking the ball just inside the area, the winger danced his way past three defenders blocking every possible exit, faked a shot to get his defender to over-commit and opened space up with lightning footwork for a curling effort and the goal.

On both occasions, Salah showed himself to be so polite of a scorer that he offered each of his defenders to take a seat in order to watch his highlight-reel goals. Oddly reminiscent of classic Lionel Messi goals, each strike included a Messi-like waltz to goal that embarrassed anyone in Salah's way and often included a beaming, child-like grin just to show how much fun he was having.

On Saturday in Liverpool's 5-0 win, Roberto Firmino notched a hat-trick, but Salah was all anyone wanted to talk about after he tied legendary Chelsea striker Didier Drogba for the most Premier League goals by an African player with 104. With seven goals and four assists this season, which also includes an assist against Watford on Sadio Mané's 100th Premier League goal, it's becoming commonplace to expect the extraordinary from Salah.

With rumors swirling of a new contract that would make him the club's highest-paid player, his current one expires at the end of next season, the 29-year-old is showing why. Salah has now scored in six straight Premier League games and eight consecutive matches in all competitions as he searches for his third Premier League Golden Boot.

Salah's sterling run of form, which looks similar to his 32-goal debut season for Liverpool in 2017/18, has taken Liverpool to second in the table as the only undefeated team left in the Premier League. If it continues, he really will be in a competition with only himself.

BBC

Love & praise for Salah's Watford dance

Speaking of Mohamed Salah's wonder goal... it has to be worth another look, doesn't it?!. The pause, the drag of the ball, the sitting down of Craig Cathcart and the ruthless whip of the ball into the far corner all added up to something special. Salah smiled afterwards, some of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Liverpool predicted lineup vs Watford - Premier League

The international break is finally over (don't worry, we all have more misery coming in a month) and that could allow Liverpool to go top of the Premier League table should they beat Watford in Saturday's early game. The Reds have, for the most part, been close to their electrifying...
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

Premier League: Watford vs Liverpool player ratings as Salah inspired Liverpool to register a comfortable win

Liverpool put forth a blistering attacking performance at the Vicarage road to defeat Watford in a comprehensive way. It’s the start of a crucial week for Liverpool wherein they play three crucial away games. Salah, Mane, and Firimino gave Liverpool a perfect start to their pivotal run of games. Sadio Mane scored Liverpool’s first goal courtesy of a glorious pass from Mo Salah.
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Why is Alisson not playing for Liverpool vs Watford?

The goalkeeper's involvement in Brazil's World Cup qualifying matches means he has had to miss out on the clash at Vicarage Road. Liverpool return to Premier League action against Watford on Saturday without their star goalkeeper Alisson. The Brazil international was on the bench for his country as they beat...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mohamed Salah’s agent ‘arrives in UK for new contract talks’ after sensational Liverpool form

What the papers sayA new deal appears to be in the offing for Mohamed Salah. The Mirror reports the forward’s agent flew into England on Saturday, prompting speculation talks will soon begin between the 29-year-old and Liverpool about a new £500,000-per-week contract.The Mail cites Mundo Sportivo saying Barcelona have been “put off” in their plans to sign Ousmane Dembele to a new deal. The paper adds that move means Raheem Sterling leaving Manchester City on loan to the Spanish side is “growing more likely”Ross Barkley could find a new home at Burnley, according to The Sun. The midfielder is getting limited...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sports Illustrated

