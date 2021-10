Authorities on Saturday morning confirmed that a body presumed to be 5-year-old Elijah Lewis, a missing boy from New Hampshire, has been found in Abington. Officials learned that Elijah, of Merrimack, was missing earlier this month. Police from Massachusetts and New Hampshire descended on a wooded area in Abington on Friday after officials developed a lead that led them to that part of town near the Ames Nowell State Park. A search continued into Saturday and Abington police asked the public to avoid the area.

ABINGTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO