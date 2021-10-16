CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Police: 1 deputy killed, 2 wounded in ambush at Houston bar

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 8 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

HOUSTON (AP) — Three constable deputies were shot in an ambush early Saturday morning while working an extra shift at a Houston bar, leaving one deputy dead and two others wounded, authorities in Texas said.

Authorities took one person into custody but were still searching for a man believed to be the shooter, Houston Police Executive Assistant Chief James Jones told reporters

The Harris County constable deputies were working at the 45 North Bar and Lounge when they responded to a disturbance outside the business around 2:15 a.m., Jones said.

They were trying to arrest someone when another person with a rifle ambushed them and opened fire on the deputies from behind, Jones said, according to preliminary information from the scene.

One deputy was shot in the back and another was shot in the foot, said Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4. The third deputy was pronounced dead at the hospital.

It was unclear whether the deputies returned fire, Jones said. He said Houston police were still investigating, but authorities believe the disturbance may have been a robbery that the constables stopped.

A person of interest was taken into custody at the scene, but authorities were not certain whether the person was a suspect or a witness.

Constables are licensed peace officers who perform various law enforcement functions, according to the

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Times Leader

One dead in Wilkes-Barre lounge shooting

WILKES-BARRE — One individual is dead after a fight that broke out at a lounge early Sunday morning escalated to apparent gunfire, according to city police. The Wilkes-Barre City Police Department posted a release to their Facebook page on Sunday confirming that one individual was killed as a result of an apparent gunshot wound sustained at the Mofon Lounge on Academy Street on Sunday.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
CBS LA

Probe Underway After Man Is Fatally Shot In Compton

COMPTON (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating the shooting death of a man in Compton. The incident unfolded before noon at the intersection of Compton Boulevard and Dwight Avenue. It was there that authorities responded and located the victim who was pronounced dead. No further details were immediately available. Those with more information were asked to call authorities at (323) 890-5500.
COMPTON, CA
CBS Miami

Teen Sister Of Officer Yandy Chirino’s Accused Killer Taken Into Custody

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police have arrested the sister of the teenager accused of killing a Hollywood police officer, according to CBS4 news partner the Miami Herald. Jason Banegas, 18, was allegedly breaking into cars Sunday, October 17, when he was confronted by Officer Yandy Chirino. Banegas reportedly told police he felt “disrespected” by the officer and panicked, adding that he intended to kill himself and not Chirino and the gun went off during their scuffle. CBS4 was told the accused killer’s sister, 17-year-old Katherine Banegas, was wanted by Miami-Dade police for allegedly stealing the gun that was used in the shooting.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Chicago

Kenosha County Sheriff’s Deputy Shoots Chicago Homicide Suspect At Bristol Gas Station After Two-State Crime Spree; Suspect Shot Police K-9 During Confrontation

by Charlie De Mar and Marrisa Parra BRISTOL, Wis. (CBS) — A Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputy shot a suspect at a gas station in the village of Bristol, Wisconsin, on Thursday morning, after spotting a car that was involved in a homicide in Chicago, after he shot a police K-9, authorities said. The car the suspect was driving belonged to the victim of one of two murders on Chicago’s Northwest Side early Thursday morning, CBS 2 has learned. Kenosha County sheriff David Beth said around 11:15 a.m., 11:15 a.m., Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Benson Corners Shell gas station, at the...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Police Department#Police Precinct#Ambush#Ap#Harris County
CBS Miami

2 Doral Police Officers Injured In Shooting Near Miami-Dade Police Headquarters; Suspect Killed ID’d By Police

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two Doral police officers were shot Friday morning in front of the Miami-Dade police headquarters. It happened in the area of NW 92nd Avenue and NW 24th Street. “At approximately 11:10 a.m. there was an incident that occurred off-site. It resulted in some type of dispute. It resulted in one man chasing another man by vehicle. Our officers were alerted to the incident that had occurred and were in the area. They came upon a traffic accident where a vehicle had struck a tree and spun out of control. As our officers were observing this, the subject in that...
DORAL, FL
The Independent

How were Brian Laundrie’s remains missed for 33 days but then found by his parents in a few hours?

Wednesday, 20 October, began like every other in the 33 days since Brian Laundrie was reported missing.Then, around midday, came a flurry of news. Chris and Roberta Laundrie were at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park and had contacted law enforcement the night before to ask them to accompany them to the site.Within minutes, a “dry bag” containing personal items belonging to Mr Laundrie had been recovered.Brian Laundrie - update: FBI identifies remains as fugitive’s family ‘not doing interviews’, says attorneyAlmost as soon as the discovery hit the internet, attorney Steve Bertolino released a statement that changed everything.“After a brief...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Chattanooga Daily News

While high on meth, woman stabbed and killed her boyfriend ‘when he tried to hug her’

According to the police officials, the 28-year-old woman was arrested and charged on Wednesday. Prosecutors say she now faces a third-degree murder charge for stabbing a man to death back in April 2021. She allegedly stabbed the victim in the heart following an argument over food on April 8, then said that the stabbing was an accident and that the victim was just “trying to hug her.” Court documents show that she is a mother to a 4-year-old girl.
PUBLIC SAFETY
shreveportmag.com

Man shot and killed his girlfriend after she told him she was dissatisfied with him in their relationship and wanted to be with someone else

LOUISIANA – According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, this unfortunate incident occurred right after 1 a.m. early Tuesday morning. It happened in the 4500 block of Burbank Drive. East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting call. When the deputies arrived on scene, they found...
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
International Business Times

Brian Laundrie Died By Suicide? Evidence Found At Scene May Have Answers

Experts believe that a personal item found alongside the body of 23-year-old Brian Laundrie on Wednesday could be the key to solving the cause of his death and that of his 22-year-old fiancée, Gabby Petito. The FBI and the North Port Police Department on Wednesday found Laundrie’s skeletal remains in...
NORTH PORT, FL
Times Leader

Times Leader

5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
954K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy