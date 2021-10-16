CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Higher Percentage of Black Population in the State In Prisons

cwbradio.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA higher percentage of Wisconsin’s Black population is currently serving time in the state’s correctional system than any other state, a new survey comparing all 50 states finds. It showed that one out every 36 Black residents is currently incarcerated in a state prison. Wisconsin’s incarceration rate is approximately...

cwbradio.com

Comments / 6

Related
KEYT

Black Americans are incarcerated at nearly five times the rate of Whites, new report on state prisons finds

Black Americans are incarcerated in state prisons at nearly five times the rate of White Americans, according to a new report by The Sentencing Project. The report found that one in 81 Black adults per 100,000 people in the United States is serving time in a state prison, using data and projections from recent years from the US Census, the US Bureau of Justice Statistics and information provided directly from some states.
SOCIETY
Syracuse.com

No surprise that more kids lost caregivers to Covid-19 in most populous states (Your Letters)

The Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, Post-Standard includes a map showing the “number of children who have lost a primary caregiver” to Covid-19. The map, produced by Advance Local Graphics, puts California, Texas, New York and Florida in the highest of five categories (represented in solid black) and eight states (Vermont, New Hampshire, West Virginia, and five in the Great Plains/upper Rocky Mountains) in the lowest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Missouri Independent

Funding prisons is a higher priority than funding education in most states. Why? | Opinion

In America, the land of the free, there are more prisons and more prisoners than any other country in the world. This is not a new phenomenon. For decades, the rate of imprisonment in the United States has been more than twice that of its nearest developmental counterpart. The long-standing question, both at home and […] The post Funding prisons is a higher priority than funding education in most states. Why? | Opinion appeared first on Missouri Independent.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
State
Idaho State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Hawaii State
Lincoln Journal Star

Editorial, 10/22: Racial disparity in state prison population will take reforms

Nebraska’s stunningly overcrowded prisons – among the nation’s worst – deserve all the headlines they receive after decades of growing steadily more packed. Drilling down deeper into the numbers is an even more troubling figure: Nearly 2% of all Black Nebraskans are incarcerated, according to The Sentencing Project, which regrettably ranks in the top 10 nationwide.
LINCOLN, NE
Stateline

Percentage of Women in State Policing Has Stalled Since 2000

For two decades, amid the rise of women to governor’s mansions, military leadership and even the vice presidency, the percentage of women among the ranks of state police officers has hardly budged: A Stateline analysis finds that nationally, just 7% of sworn state troopers are female. That’s a tiny gain...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Bay State#Bureau Of Prisons#The United States#The Sentencing Project
abc23.com

State Prison Worker Vaccinations

The number of vaccinated State Prison employees has nearly doubled in the two months since Governor Tom Wolf mandated vaccination or weekly testings within the Department Of. DOH officials say as of Friday more than 6,700 employees have been vaccinated which is nearly 43 percent of the workforce. Officials say...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
The Press

Equip Reaches Half the United States Population in New Geographic Expansion

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equip, the leading provider of virtual, evidence-based eating disorder treatment in the U.S., today announced the expansion of its services into four major markets – Colorado, Florida, Georgia, and Illinois. With this growth, Equip is now able to serve half the country – over 160 million patients and their families – through Family-Based Treatment (FBT) delivered at home for lasting recovery.
HEALTH
svinews.com

COVID spikes in state prisons

CASPER — Cases of COVID-19 at Wyoming prison facilities have spiked to their highest total since the start of the pandemic. The most recent round of testing found 148 total cases of coronavirus across the state’s five facilities. The week before last, just 19 cases of COVID-19 were identified. Last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This, Starting Oct. 29

The worst of the pandemic seemed to be behind us when COVID vaccines were first introduced in the U.S. But over the past year, the battle against the disease has continued. A new, fast-spreading variant hit the country at the same time vaccination rates slowed, causing COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to skyrocket back up over the summer. As a result, many U.S. officials have introduced COVID vaccine mandates to help keep citizens safe. In several major cities, including New York City, proof of vaccination is required just to enter most indoor spaces, and various companies have started to require vaccinations for employees, aided by orders from President Joe Biden. Soon, a new vaccine policy will affect hundreds of thousands of people, and it goes into effect in just a few days.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Matt Lillywhite

CDC Warns Bugs Are Spreading A Dangerous Disease Around The United States

Texas (and many other states) are currently facing a massive battle against Covid-19. But unfortunately, that's not the only disease the country will have to deal with during 2021. The Kissing Bug spreads a parasite that causes Chagas disease. Quoting the CDC: "Chagas disease occurs immediately after infection, and can last up to a few weeks or months. During the acute phase, parasites may be found in the circulating blood. This phase of infection is usually mild or asymptomatic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy