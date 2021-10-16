BRF Chamber Of Commerce Receives Donation

The awards are given to individuals and organizations for their service to the community and for their efforts to make the county a better place to live, work, and play. Two Persons of the Year were recognized this year. One award was presented to Post-Journal and Observer Managing Editor John D’Agostino for his public work in journalism and his private efforts for numerous local non-profit organizations. National Comedy Center Vice President of Finance and Operations Rochelle Mole was recognized for her foundational role behind the scenes in developing and holding together during the pandemic two vital attractions in Chautauqua County – the National Comedy Center and the Lucille Ball Desi Arnaz Museum.

13 DAYS AGO