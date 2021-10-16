BRF Chamber Of Commerce Receives Donation

The Levelland Chamber of Commerce recognized volunteers for their dedicated service for the past year at its annual volunteer recognition luncheon, Friday, at the Sundown Room at South Plains College. Bill Cohen, chair of the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, began the program by welcoming guests and recognizing all...
Last week, The Mills Theatre received a $25,000 donation from the John K. and Luise V. Hanson Famly Foundation. Last year was a tough year, and these funds will be used as COVID relief and to replace some “tired” theater equipment. Pictured above: Scott Drexler, Hanson Foundation representative, presents a check to theater board member, Kris Singelstad.
The Benzie County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has announced Michelle Barefoot as the Chamber Director. Barefoot joined the Chamber in May 2020 as Operations Manager. She transitioned from her 28 years in the Retail Sector holding many positions, but most recently as the Senior Buyer and Bookkeeper at Labadie’s Summer Place Casuals.
Joining the fun folks at Fairfield Chamber of Commerce is Insurance Agent, Kayse Turner (holding scissors) of Freestone County Farm Bureau. Agency Manager, Beau Chastain (holdin plaque) smiles at the shenanigans. A few words from Kayse:. I am a hometown girl. I graduated from Fairfield High School in 2010. I...
October 14, 2021, Hope, Arkansas, The Hope-Hempstead Chamber of Commerce will join other chambers across the state to celebrate Chamber of Commerce Week. Next week (10/18 – 10/22) has been proclaimed as Chamber of Commerce Week in Arkansas by Governor Asa Hutchinson. Local chambers are planning various activities throughout the week.
The awards are given to individuals and organizations for their service to the community and for their efforts to make the county a better place to live, work, and play. Two Persons of the Year were recognized this year. One award was presented to Post-Journal and Observer Managing Editor John D’Agostino for his public work in journalism and his private efforts for numerous local non-profit organizations. National Comedy Center Vice President of Finance and Operations Rochelle Mole was recognized for her foundational role behind the scenes in developing and holding together during the pandemic two vital attractions in Chautauqua County – the National Comedy Center and the Lucille Ball Desi Arnaz Museum.
The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center is pleased to announce the winners of our 2021 Scarecrow Contest!. We would like to thank everyone who entered our contest, you play a huge role in making a community a better place to live, work and visit. All of the scarecrows...
Okmulgee Chamber staff and directors are busy preparing for the Chamber’s annual banquet Thursday, at the Historic Okmulgee Mansion. “We have been planning the banquet for a few months now, with the goal of making it a fun night for everyone,” Chamber Executive Director Kay Rabbitt-Brower said. “Chef Ron Lheureux is preparing a prime rib meal I know is going to be delicious, and we’re going to…
NEWBURYPORT — The Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry is eager, according to new President Nate Allard. It’s eager to be the connective tissue tying its more than 800 members to available resources — eager to shove aside misconceptions and disconnections as to how the chamber creates opportunities and showcases its members.
The Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Ridgebury Farm & Stables to the community with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the sprawling horse farm. “Ridgebury Farm specializes in hippotherapy and equine assisted therapy for individuals with special needs,” co-founder and executive director Katy Schermann said. “Our core values surround the health, well-being and progress of the rider.”
The Laurens County Chamber of Commerce hosted a grand opening ribbon cutting for Southern Trade Outfitters on Friday, October 1. This much-anticipated business is the 'partner store' of Southern Twist, also located in Downtown Laurens. Southern Trade Outfitters is located at 124 South Public Square in Laurens. Southern Trade Outfitters...
George Althoff has been selected to be the next Executive Director of the Baraboo Area Chamber of Commerce. Althoff has many years of experience in communications and marketing in both the private and public sectors, and significant ties to the Baraboo area business community. “Our search team was thrilled to...
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce has opened nominations for their annual celebration awards. The awards include Small Business of the Year, Member of the Year, New Member of the Year and Young Professional of the Year. These awards go to those who have positively influenced the community, the chamber and their mission in 2021.
On Wednesday, October 13, the Metrocrest Chamber of Commerce hosted a virtual Mayors' Forum with Addison Mayor Joe Chow, Carrollton Mayor Kevin Falconer, and Farmers Branch Mayor Robert Dye. While observing social distancing on the stage of the Firehouse Theatre, Metrocrest Chamber of Commerce President Hayden Austin and past Board Chair Gabe Madison questioned the Mayors about the impacts of COVID-19 on their communities, business advocacy, and future plans.
The president of the Follansbee Chamber of Commerce has announced she’s stepping down from the position after this year, but she hasn’t slowed down in her last few months in the job. Debbie Puskarich, a chamber member for 21 years, said she and fellow officers Charlotte Kolenc, who has been...
GLASGOW, KY. – October 15, 2021 – Today, Barren Inc., The Barren County Chamber of Commerce revealed its new brand to chamber membership. After careful consideration, the Chamber chose a new logo that reflects a more modern look and captures thier mission to be “Your Partner for Business Growth” as the premier business membership organization in Barren County.
