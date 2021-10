Adele’s “Easy on Me” has already been recognized for setting first-day records for Spotify streams and YouTube views. But the question remained: As a spare, balladic single that includes little more than the singer’s massive voice and a piano, would a song this stark be just as much of a blockbuster at radio? After a week of adds and airplay, the answer is a definitive yes, as “Easy on Me” has broken several records at radio — including becoming the most played song in U.S. radio history during a song’s first week on the air. It’s also the most-added song in the...

THEATER & DANCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO