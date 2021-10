Washington County sheriff’s detectives are seeking tips from the public about the death of a 42-year-old woman. The county sheriff’s office is looking for anyone who has information about Jessica Elizabeth Hart’s death or the black 2006 Saab 93 soft-top convertible she owned. The agency also wants to hear from anyone who had contact with her in the past several months.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO