Colchester boss Hayden Mullins praises the quality of Sylvester Jasper’s winner

By NewsChain Sport
 8 days ago
Colchester boss Hayden Mullins praised the quality of his side’s winner after they beat high-flying Harrogate 1-0 at the JobServe Community Stadium.

Substitute Sylvester Jasper bagged an 88th-minute winner for the U’s with a fine low strike after Brendan Wiredu’s breathless run from inside his own half had set up the chance.

Colchester had come close to scoring two minutes earlier when Jasper rattled the crossbar with a free-kick, while Frank Nouble also missed a gilt-edged chance.

Mullins said: “It was a fantastic goal to win it – the way we scored was a fantastic way to win a game. The run from Brendan was brilliant and he’s got so much of that in his locker.

“He’s such an explosive player and when he does get going, he’s hard to stop. He found the pass for Sylv (Jasper) whose finish was excellent.

“I think the boys have been very good and focused the whole week. We knew we were coming up against a very good side.

“Harrogate have shown over the past couple of weeks that they’re a tough, tough side to break down and to beat.

“They scored six in their last game and we knew they were going to be a tough test. We went up against them and matched them and from the beginning of the game, we were positive and had a threat up there.”

Harrogate had come close to scoring in the 65th minute when substitute Lloyd Kerry’s close-range shot crashed against the underside of the crossbar, after great skill by Jack Diamond.

The visitors, who had thrashed Scunthorpe 6-1 seven days earlier, had also gone close in an even first half when Will Smith’s header from George Thomson’s corner was saved by Colchester keeper Shamal George.

But Harrogate boss Simon Weaver admitted his side were found wanting./

He said: “It was a test that we didn’t pass today. It was a test of the mentality after last week’s big win.

“I’d never say our lads have been arrogant at all but the tempo of the game was slower and it was almost like we were picking and choosing our time to win the game. You can end up losing games like that.

“It was a dead atmosphere with no music in the stadium, very quiet and we got sucked into that malaise.

“We allowed ourselves to do that – we didn’t dominate proceedings and we allowed them to grow in stature.

“It was loose, it wasn’t disciplined with that defensive side on that occasion and we didn’t have enough oomph in our game.

“We lacked the usual energy that’s created a bit of a reputation for ourselves at this level and been our identity. It’s not part of us, pontificating over everything.”

