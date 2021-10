Another week. another Miami Dolphins loss. This one hurts as they become the first team in 21 games to lose to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The last time Jacksonville won a game was Week 1 of the 2020 season. That streak ended as a last-second field goal sailed through the uprights and the Dolphins headed home from London with oh so many questions that need to be answered.

