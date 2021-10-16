CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenny Jackett frustrated after Leyton Orient held to goalless draw by Walsall

Leyton Orient manager Kenny Jackett admitted he was frustrated with aspects of his team’s performance against Walsall following the Londoners’ second successive goalless home draw.

Both defences were on top throughout, with George Miller and Conor Wilkinson coming closest for the Saddlers while Orient’s best opportunities fell to Theo Archibald and Harry Smith.

“I thought defensively we did well and we needed to today because they can really stretch you,” Jackett said.

“So in terms of a clean sheet and the way we battled away that was a positive, but in terms of being positive when we were on the ball and creating chances, we didn’t do anywhere enough.

“Normally we are very good at getting in behind and creating opportunities but they were few and far between this afternoon

“It was a tough day for us. Yes, we still got the clean sheet but we need to be a lot better than that as we didn’t look like we had that confidence or cohesion and our decision making at times let us down. It was frustrating and we created very little.

“There were some decisions at times from the referee that upset our supporters in the stadium, but I prefer to focus on my own team and we will be looking for a good response on Tuesday when we play Forest Green.”

Walsall head coach Matthew Taylor is still waiting to see his side pick up their first away win on the road in League Two this season but was full of praise for his players’ efforts.

“The performance was everything we wanted in terms of a game plan and the only missing ingredient was putting away the chances that we created,” he said.

“We have got to get better and will be using our time on the training pitch to expose the players to those type of situations because at times I felt we made the right pass but it was either too hard or not clinical.

“We looked a real threat on the counter attack and we built very well because Leyton Orient is a difficult place to come and after that first 10 minutes they really pressed us, but the players stuck to it and they are now understanding how powerful the identity that they have on the pitch.

“Every single one of the playing staff here were fantastic, we took responsibility when we were out of possession and we could have had that winner.”

