Oldham boss Keith Curle hails long-overdue home win

Delighted Oldham boss Keith Curle saluted a long-overdue home win after his side recorded a 3-0 League Two victory over Stevenage.

An early double from Davis Keillor-Dunn got the hosts off to a flying start on a day when they lifted themselves out of the relegation zone.

It was Oldham’s first league win at Boundary Park since April, with Curle also pleased with his team’s defensive effort.

“That’s definitely been coming,” said Curle. “That’s four clean sheets out of five now too, so I’m delighted.

“Stevenage had been on a decent run as well, but we took our chances really well.

“The players took all our instructions on board throughout and – particularly in the second half – we turned a good footballing team in Stevenage into one that was very predictable.

“We have been threatening to do this, probably for at least the last four matches.

“We’ve been creating good opportunities, but then maybe hitting the wrong side of the post, the goalkeeper has made a great save, or there’s been poor finishing.

“Today we were much more clinical with the chances we had and our gameplan enabled us to be dominant.

“It has been a long time coming this victory here, but it’s about us building on this now.

“The goals we’ve scored and the clean sheets of late show you that the players we’ve got here are taking things on board and that’s exactly what we need.”

Oldham were in cruise control at the interval.

Keillor-Dunn notched twice in the opening 17 minutes – firstly converting Benny Couto’s cross from close range, before then drilling home from outside the box.

Oldham’s victory was effectively sealed in the 58th minute when Congo international Dylan Bahamboula side-stepped goalkeeper Joseph Anang before routinely slotting the ball home.

Stevenage boss Alex Revell rued that early spell when Oldham struck twice to gain the upper hand.

Revell said: “It’s been a very frustrating day.

“When you give two goals away in the opening 10 or 15 minutes, though, you know you’re going to be in for a tough afternoon.

“After that I thought we controlled the game, certainly up until half-time, but it’s hard to break a team down when they’ve got a two-goal lead.

“It’s a poor result but it’s one we can look back at and then it’ll be up to us to bounce back on Tuesday (away to Northampton).

“The early ones were poor goals to concede, full stop.

“You can’t plan for that, but you can try and regroup.

“Again, though, it’s difficult when you’re up against a team who can then sit back and protect what they’ve got.

“We have to be better and improve on this.

“There’s got to be a lot of learning from this too – a performance like this just can’t happen at this level.”

