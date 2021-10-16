CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Steve Cotterill hails Shrewsbury ‘discipline’ in win over MK Dons

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jcpvg_0cTNkqfH00

Steve Cotterill believes his players’ discipline was key to their victory over MK Dons.

Shaun Whalley’s second-half goal earned the hosts a narrow win and ended a run of three straight defeats.

“Everyone will enjoy that one and it has been a long time coming and to get a clean sheet added on against an excellent side today is pleasing,” Cotterill said.

“We showed good patience and tactical discipline and I felt we stayed with the game, which we had to, and it is difficult at home.

“We knew they would dominate the ball and would play the way they did, they are a good team that has been together a while and spent money wisely.

“The clean sheet is good, but I won’t get too hung up on that. Some people can do but it isn’t something I am going to do. I have never worried too much about my sides getting clean sheets.

“But it is nice to get them when you don’t score too many goals.

“The goal came from our discipline to be honest and the discipline in our performance and it was a great goal by Shaun.

“It is difficult when you’re at home, but I’m pleased for the lads because they have to carry around mistakes and results from earlier in the season, so I am pleased for them in getting the win.”

Dons head coach Liam Manning, who saw his side suffer a second straight league loss, was left to reflect on “another frustrating afternoon”.

He said: “We took control of it a lot better and we spoke before about making progress from the start of the game.

“We kept control, worked the ball into good areas, but players have to step up and deliver at times, and that isn’t just the forward players, that is everyone all over the pitch.

“We had a lot of final-third entries and balls into the box, but today it was just down to the quality and we didn’t have enough of it today.

“We’ll reflect on it now. We won a few games and there was some hype and now we have lost a couple, so it is about how we respond.

“I was pleased with how we played today, we just had two or three chances that you would back us to take.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Steve Cotterill heaps praise on Ryan Bowman after Cambridge hat-trick

Steve Cotterill threw the plaudits at striker Ryan Bowman for netting a hat-trick just two weeks after being taken to hospital with heart palpitations. Bowman’s opener was cancelled out by a Jack Iredale stunner, before Adam May was sent off for Cambridge. Bowman, who suffered the heart issue at Ipswich...
SOCCER
newschain

Ryan Bowman not ready to return for Shrewsbury against MK Dons

Shrewsbury striker Ryan Bowman has returned to training after last weekend’s heart scare but will not be involved against MK Dons. The 29-year-old came off with palpitations against Ipswich and was rushed to hospital but after further testing and assessment with a cardiology specialist, Bowman rejoined his team-mates on Thursday but will not feature at the weekend.
SOCCER
newschain

Oldham boss Keith Curle hails long-overdue home win

Delighted Oldham boss Keith Curle saluted a long-overdue home win after his side recorded a 3-0 League Two victory over Stevenage. An early double from Davis Keillor-Dunn got the hosts off to a flying start on a day when they lifted themselves out of the relegation zone. It was Oldham’s...
SOCCER
Shropshire Star

Steve Cotterill hails Roland Wycherley

Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill feels Roland Wycherley is right to consider the club's future – and insisted the chairman has earned the right to work on his terms. Cotterill, whose relationship with the Town supremo stems back almost two decades, said Wycherley is doing the responsible thing by deciding the next stage of the club's ownership.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Cotterill
Person
Shaun Whalley
Shropshire Star

Steve Cotterill: We gave ourselves a mountain to climb

Boss Steve Cotterill conceded his side were not good enough defensively and gave themselves a 'mountain to climb' in defeat at Oxford. Town followed up a competitive first half display at the Kassam Stadium by shipping a soft opener to Mark Sykes inside the first minute of the second half.
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Pilots Earn First WCC win 1-0 Over Dons

PORTLAND, Ore. – Nedya Sawan scored the game-winning goal in the 77th minute for the Portland Pilots to give them a 1-0 win over the San Francisco Dons, their first in WCC play. The win puts them at 5-6-0 on the year and 1-2-0 against conference opponents. Portland started conservatively,...
PORTLAND, OR
Shropshire Star

Shrewsbury v MK Dons: Town hero Shaun Whalley happy to be central to plans

Aged 34 and seven seasons in – Shaun Whalley is still learning at Shrewsbury Town. Whalley, a winger by trade but also an attacker capable of playing across the frontline, has spent the best part of the last month playing in Steve Cotterill’s three-man midfield. He has impressed, too. Not...
SOCCER
Shropshire Star

Bring your best for MK Dons clash, Shrewsbury Town are urged

Manager Steve Cotterill has called on his Shrewsbury Town players to bring their training game to match day. Town return home to Montgomery Waters Meadow tomorrow looking to arrest a run of three League One defeats which has seen them slide to 23rd in the table. MK Dons, who are...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sunderland Echo

Ex-Sunderland boss Peter Reid set to join League One rivals Ipswich Town in backroom role after watching on during Tractor Boys' win over Shrewsbury Town

Reid spent seven years in charge of the Black Cats overseeing the transition of the club from Roker Park to the Stadium of Light and has long since been considered to have been in charge of Sunderland’s finest spell in recent history. Reid secured back-to-back seventh placed Premier League finishes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Shaun Whalley goal earns Shrewsbury welcome win

Shaun Whalley’s second-half strike ended Shrewsbury’s three-game losing streak by earning them a 1-0 win over MK Dons. The forward struck early in the second half to ease the pressure on Steve Cotterill and lift the hosts up to 21st in the table. Visiting midfielder Matt O’Riley saw a rasping...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
vavel.com

Hasenhuttl hails 'very deserved' Saints win

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhüttl praised his side after putting an end to their search for a first three points of the campaign. Armando Broja's second-half goal was all that separated the sides, but in truth it could have been a greater margin than the 1-0 win, with a poor Leeds side rarely threatening all afternoon.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

It was good for the players to feel loved – Steve Clarke hails Hampden support

Steve Clarke believes his Scotland players will have been boosted from “feeling the love” of the Tartan Army following the dramatic 3-2 World Cup qualifying win over Israel on Saturday. In a tumultuous Group F encounter at Hampden Park, Scott McTominay’s winner deep into six minutes of added time kept...
WORLD
Tribal Football

Wolves boss Lage hails Adama for derby win: That's the standard

Wolves boss Bruno Lage says Adama Traore was outstanding for victory at Aston Villa. Adama was superb for the 3-2 win. Lage said, “That's the game he has and we want to improve him to play better between the lines. "Adama is working hard to improve his game. The way...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Dons Shutout Mavericks for First Road Win

OMAHA, Nebraska- Recording their first road victory of the season on Tuesday evening, the University of San Francisco men's soccer team (2-7-1, 0-1-1) got back in the win column in style against Omaha (4-7-1, 2-1-0) after shutting the Mavericks out, 1-0, at Caniglia Field. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:. Despite...
OMAHA, NE
newschain

newschain

41K+
Followers
97K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy