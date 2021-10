What does Erin Andrews see herself doing in 10 years?. "Probably having to get a lot of Botox and fillers to stay on the sideline," she said. Andrews quickly added that she was kidding, but it was a joke rooted in the reality that the actuarial tables for TV journalists traditionally are unkind to people of a certain age, particularly when they are women.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO