Winter Weather Advisory issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 13:25:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-25 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Dixie and Sheep Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads, and normally dry stream beds is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lassen; Plumas FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE DIXIE AND SHEEP BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY FOR WEST CENTRAL LASSEN AND PLUMAS COUNTIES At 125 PM PDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated that heavy rain was falling over the Dixie and Sheep Burn Scar. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain in and around the Dixie and Sheep Burn Scars. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flooding of areas in and around the Dixie and Sheep Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Susanville, North Arm of Indian Valley, Antelope Lake, Genesee, Westwood, Lone Rock Campground, Boulder Creek Campground, Long Point Campground, Fredonyer Pass, Cromberg and Lightning Tree Campground. The heaviest rain rates are anticipated this afternoon through early evening on the burn scar. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED

LASSEN COUNTY, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO