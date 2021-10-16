CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-16 09:08:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-16 18:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Vancouver Area, South Washington Cascade Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-24 13:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Anyone at the Mt. St. Helens visitor center should seek shelter indoors immediately. Target Area: Greater Vancouver Area; South Washington Cascade Foothills; South Washington Cascades Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Clark, northwestern Skamania and northeastern Cowlitz Counties through 145 PM PDT At 131 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Toutle to 8 miles northeast of Pigeon Springs to near Lewisville. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts in excess of 40 mph and cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Battle Ground, Mount St. Helens, Cougar, Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center, Yacolt, Johnston Ridge Visitors Center, Yale, Swift Reservoir, Toutle, Lewisville, Venersborg, Amboy, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake, Chelatchie, Spirit Lake, Heisson, Fargher Lake and Coldwater Lake. This includes the following highways in Washington State Route 503 between mile markers 14 and 40. State Route 504 between mile markers 10 and 51. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CLARK COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark, Cowlitz by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 13:15:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-24 13:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clark; Cowlitz A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM PDT FOR CENTRAL CLARK AND CENTRAL COWLITZ COUNTIES At 115 PM PDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles southeast of Silver Lake to near Pigeon Springs to Meadow Glade, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Battle Ground, Ridgefield, La Center, Yacolt, Hockinson, Mount Vista, Venersborg, Cherry Grove, Barberton, Dollar Corner, Meadow Glade, Pigeon Springs, Lewisville, Salmon Creek, Brush Prairie, Amboy, Lake Merwin, Alpine, Rose Valley and Salmon Falls. This includes the following highways in Washington Interstate 5 between mile markers 8 and 14. Interstate 205 between mile markers 36 and 37. State Route 503 between mile markers 4 and 23, and between mile markers 35 and 51. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLARK COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 18:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-25 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Interior WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM AKDT MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Central Interior, with the heaviest snow amounts over the Elliott Highway. * WHEN...6 PM today to 10 AM Monday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Nevada, Placer by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 21:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-25 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads, and normally dry stream beds is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Target Area: Nevada; Placer .An atmospheric river continues to bring heavy rainfall to the region. The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a * Flood Warning for Placer County in central California Alpine County in northern California El Dorado County in northern California Southeastern Lassen County in northern California Nevada County in northern California Plumas County in northern California Sierra County in northern California Western Churchill County in west central Nevada Northern Lyon County in west central Nevada Southwestern Pershing County in west central Nevada Douglas County in western Nevada Storey County in western Nevada Southern Washoe County in western Nevada The Western Carson City in western Nevada * Until 715 PM PDT. * At 119 PM PDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. * Mudflow, rock falls and rises in creeks and streams are occurring in several locations with further impacts likely. There is also high likelihood for standing water on roadways. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Reno, Carson City, South Lake Tahoe, Chilcoot, Doyle, Verdi, Herlong, Stampede Reservoir, Beckwourth, Boca Reservoir, Sierraville, Prosser Creek Reservoir, Pyramid Lake, Incline Village, Kings Beach, Blairsden, Squaw Valley, Graeagle, Tahoe City and Alpine Meadows. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area with the highest rain rates anticipated this afternoon and early evening.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Big Lost Highlands, Copper Basin, Frank Church Wilderness by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 14:34:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-25 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, leave extra time and bring a flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Big Lost Highlands, Copper Basin; Frank Church Wilderness; Lost River Range; Sawtooth, Stanley Basin; Sun Valley Region WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches below 7000 feet with 3-12 inches above 7000 feet and locally higher amounts near peaks and ridges. Winds could gust as high as 35 MPH with localized blowing snow, especially as you increase in elevation. * WHERE...Portions of the Idaho central mountains, including but not limited to the Frank Church Wilderness, Banner Summit, Sawtooth Mountains, Galena Summit, the Big Lost Highlands, and Lost River Range. * WHEN...Through noon MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...While slick conditions and light accumulations may occur down into Stanley, Ketchum, and Sun Valley during this event, the greatest concern for very difficult travel will exist over Galena Summit, as well as for local and backcountry roads above about 7,000 feet. In addition, the heavy, wet nature of the snow may strain weaker structures and tree limbs.
BLAINE COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Orange County Coastal, San Diego County Coastal Areas by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-27 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Orange County Coastal; San Diego County Coastal Areas HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. Sets to 10 feet in southern San Diego County. * WHERE...San Diego County and Orange County Coastal Areas. * WHEN...From 11 AM Monday to 3 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...High rip current risk expected, which can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea and cause drowning. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Lakeshore Flood Advisory issued for Central Cook, Lake, Northern Cook by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Residents on or near the shore should take appropriate action to protect property from rising water levels. Target Area: Central Cook; Lake; Northern Cook LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Flooding of trails, parks, and low-lying areas along the immediate Lake Michigan shore due to large waves expected. * WHERE...Lake and Cook Counties IL. * WHEN...From 7 PM Sunday to 7 PM CDT Monday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Peak winds of up to 50 mph and wave heights of 10 to 16 feet are expected.
COOK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lancaster by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 16:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-24 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Do not drive into flooded areas. Target Area: Lancaster FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR PARTS OF LANCASTER COUNTY At 424 PM CDT, Radar indicated that the heaviest rain was ending. Conditions should be improving and the if the trend continues, the flash flood warning will be allowed to expire as scheduled at 5 pm. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Trained spotters reported flash flooding earlier this afternoon. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lincoln and Waverly. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for McDonough by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 17:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-24 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: McDonough A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central McDonough County through 345 PM CDT At 316 PM CDT, trained weather spotters reported a strong thunderstorm near Western Illinois University, or near Macomb, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Macomb around 320 PM CDT. Bardolph around 325 PM CDT. Bushnell and New Philadelphia around 330 PM CDT. Prairie City around 335 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-25 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties; Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; North Douglas County Below 6000 Feet, Denver, West Adams and Arapahoe Counties, East Broomfield County FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT MONDAY AFTERNOON FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES...240...241 AND 245. THIS INCLUDES PORTIONS OF THE PALMER DIVIDE, DENVER AND EASTERN PORTIONS OF ADAMS AND ARAPAHOE COUNTIES The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect Monday afternoon. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 240, 241 and 245. * Timing...Monday afternoon. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 14 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be conducive to the rapid spread of new fires. Probability of ignition will increase. Avoid any burning or outdoor activities that may cause sparks, and abide by established fire restrictions.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Napa by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-24 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 800 PM PDT. Target Area: Napa The National Weather Service in San Francisco CA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in California Napa River near St Helena affecting Napa County. The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a * Flood Warning for the Napa River near St Helena. * Until this evening. * At 1:15 PM PDT Sunday the stage was 16.1 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Minor flooding is currently forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.7 feet this evening. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Monitor Stage. WFO Monterey may issue a Flood Watch-based products to cover Napa Valley regional flood potential at this stage. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.8 feet on 03/13/1983. Fld Observed Forecasts (2 pm PDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Napa River St Helena 18.0 16.1 Sun 1 pm PDT 5.1 2.6 2.0
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lassen, Plumas by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 13:25:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-25 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Dixie and Sheep Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads, and normally dry stream beds is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lassen; Plumas FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE DIXIE AND SHEEP BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY FOR WEST CENTRAL LASSEN AND PLUMAS COUNTIES At 125 PM PDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated that heavy rain was falling over the Dixie and Sheep Burn Scar. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain in and around the Dixie and Sheep Burn Scars. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flooding of areas in and around the Dixie and Sheep Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Susanville, North Arm of Indian Valley, Antelope Lake, Genesee, Westwood, Lone Rock Campground, Boulder Creek Campground, Long Point Campground, Fredonyer Pass, Cromberg and Lightning Tree Campground. The heaviest rain rates are anticipated this afternoon through early evening on the burn scar. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Daviess by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 14:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-24 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Daviess A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN DAVIESS COUNTY At 338 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Pattonsburg, or 14 miles northeast of Maysville, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Pattonsburg and Jameson. This includes Interstate 35 in Missouri between mile markers 72 and 82. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Marin by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 13:32:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-25 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Marin .Moderate to heavy rainfall will continue throughout the day causing steep rises in area streams. The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Marin County in northern California * Until 500 PM PDT. * At 158 PM PDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Mill Valley, Sausalito, Tamalpais-Homestead, Muir Beach, Tamalpais-Homestead Valley, Strawberry and Stinson Beach. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for McDonough by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 17:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-24 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: McDonough A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern McDonough County through 345 PM CDT At 327 PM CDT, trained weather spotters reported a strong thunderstorm over Bardolph, or near Macomb, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near New Philadelphia around 330 PM CDT. Bushnell around 335 PM CDT. Prairie City around 340 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Napa by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 13:25:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-24 13:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Napa FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE HENNESSEY PORTION OF THE LNU LIGHTNING COMPLEX BURN AREA WILL EXPIRE AT 130 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL NAPA COUNTY Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Vancouver Area, South Washington Cascade Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-24 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, seek shelter inside a building. Target Area: Greater Vancouver Area; South Washington Cascade Foothills; Western Columbia River Gorge Strong thunderstorms producing gusty winds will impact portions of western Clackamas, northwestern Marion, south central Multnomah, southeastern Clark and southwestern Skamania Counties through 200 PM PDT At 135 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Hazelwood to Silverton. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph, pea size hail, and cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Power outages are also possible. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Oregon City, Washougal, Portland, Vancouver, Gresham, West Linn, Milwaukie, Camas, Troutdale, Canby, Gladstone, Silverton, Molalla, Maywood Park, Oatfield, Powellhurst-Centennial, Hazelwood, Boring, Corbett and Jennings Lodge. In Washington this includes State Route 14 between mile markers 7 and 20. This includes the following highways in Oregon Interstate 205 between mile markers 6 and 26. Interstate 84 between mile markers 6 and 22. U.S. Highway 26 east of Portland between mile markers 5 and 19. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CLARK COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Caldwell, Daviess, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-24 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Caldwell; Daviess; Livingston The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Daviess County in north central Missouri Northeastern Caldwell County in north central Missouri Southwestern Livingston County in north central Missouri * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 350 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Hamilton, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Hamilton, Breckenridge, Ludlow, Mooresville, Lock Springs and Dawn. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Lakeshore Flood Advisory issued for Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People on or near Lake Michigan shore should be prepared for possible lakeshore flooding and minor erosion and take the appropriate action. Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Kenosha; Milwaukee; Ozaukee; Racine LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Minor lakeshore flooding expected. * WHERE...Milwaukee, Racine, Ozaukee and Kenosha Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 7 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...High waves and onshore winds will result in an increased risk of lakeshore flooding and shoreline erosion along the Lake Michigan shore. High lake water may affect parking lots and roads along Lake Michigan. Low lying areas may become flooded. In addition, river flooding will be possible near rivers that have an outlet into Lake Michigan, including the Sheboygan, Black, Milwaukee, Root, and Pike Rivers.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clinton, DeKalb by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 14:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-24 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Clinton; DeKalb A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM CDT FOR CLINTON AND SOUTHEASTERN DEKALB COUNTIES At 253 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Gower, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Cameron, Plattsburg, Lathrop, Gower, Stewartsville, Osborn and Turney. This includes Interstate 35 in Missouri between mile markers 39 and 55. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN

