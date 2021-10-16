Winter Weather Advisory issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 21:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-25 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads, and normally dry stream beds is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Target Area: Nevada; Placer .An atmospheric river continues to bring heavy rainfall to the region. The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a * Flood Warning for Placer County in central California Alpine County in northern California El Dorado County in northern California Southeastern Lassen County in northern California Nevada County in northern California Plumas County in northern California Sierra County in northern California Western Churchill County in west central Nevada Northern Lyon County in west central Nevada Southwestern Pershing County in west central Nevada Douglas County in western Nevada Storey County in western Nevada Southern Washoe County in western Nevada The Western Carson City in western Nevada * Until 715 PM PDT. * At 119 PM PDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. * Mudflow, rock falls and rises in creeks and streams are occurring in several locations with further impacts likely. There is also high likelihood for standing water on roadways. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Reno, Carson City, South Lake Tahoe, Chilcoot, Doyle, Verdi, Herlong, Stampede Reservoir, Beckwourth, Boca Reservoir, Sierraville, Prosser Creek Reservoir, Pyramid Lake, Incline Village, Kings Beach, Blairsden, Squaw Valley, Graeagle, Tahoe City and Alpine Meadows. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area with the highest rain rates anticipated this afternoon and early evening.
Comments / 0