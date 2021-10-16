Melvin Lucas, 51

Wilson — Lavonda Marie "Rat" Lucas, age 39, of 503 Dewey St., Wilson transitioned on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. A loving mother, daughter, sister and friend, she loved everyone. Outgoing, strong, very determined, Lavonda was the life of the party who never met a stranger. She was charismatic and a very giving person who was protective of her loved ones. Funeral service will be held Sunday at 2 pm at Tabernacle Temple of Jesus Christ 1601 Bishop L.N. Forbes St., Wilson. Apostle Dorothy Lucas will be the eulogist, and Pastor Linda Tunn will preside.

