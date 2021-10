The Atlanta Falcons will take on the Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami is 1-5 overall and 0-2 at home, while the Falcons are 2-3 overall and 1-1 on the road. The Falcons beat the Jets 27-20 in London in Week 5 before their bye. Miami lost to Jacksonville in London last week, 23-20.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO