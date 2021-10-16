CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘RHOC’ Alum Meghan King Is Living Her ‘Best Life’ on Montana Honeymoon With Husband Cuffe Owens

By Miranda Siwak
 8 days ago
Courtesy of Meghan King/Instagram

Honeymoon magic! After Meghan King wed Cuffe Owens, the Mr. and Mrs. took a vacation to enjoy their newlywed bliss in the great outdoors.

“Out here in the woods living my best life,” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 37, wrote via Instagram on Friday, October 15, alongside a makeup-free selfie as she drank a cup of coffee. “Don’t worry, I’m still a little bit fancy, but discovering myself over the past couple years has led me to this place of complete and utter stripped down fulfillment: Fulfillment within myself and fulfillment/validation from the universe.”

The reality TV personality — who left RHOC in 2017 — continued in her post, “Working on myself will never stop but becoming happy with the cards I was dealt evolved into finding an abundance of love I didn’t know was possible. Sending everyone that same love today. 💫”

Following her reflective post, the Missouri native shared an array of snaps from the couple’s honeymoon in Whitefish, Montana via Instagram Stories, starting with a pic of the couple’s luggage, writing, “Four of these are mine. Hmm,” as she circled her three roller suitcases and small backpack.

Next up, the “Intimate Knowledge” podcast cohost donned a pair of jeans and Timberland boots as they drove throughout the country, set to Britney Spears’ “Gimme More.” Alongside a heart-eyes emoji poll for her followers, she captioned the footage, “Is this your type of honeymoon too?”

Throughout her social media footage, the mother of three — she shares Aspen, 4, and twins Hayes and Hart, both 3, with ex-husband Jim Edmonds — gushed over the surroundings as she took in the scenery.

“Guys, check this out,” King said in another Story slide. “We are in Glacier National Park and this is our view from our cabin. Are you kidding me?”

The University of Mississippi alum wed the 42-year-old attorney during an intimate wedding ceremony in Pennsylvania at the home of his parents, Jack and Valerie Owens. The tight guest list also included the groom’s uncle and aunt, President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden.

“Our wedding was about two things for us,” King told Brides shortly after the festivities. “Our love for and commitment to each other, and our family — each of our families, and the new very large and very tight family that we were bonding together by getting married. That’s it.”

Weeks prior, the Resale Royalty alum went Instagram official with her beau, writing on September 25 alongside a pic of the pair canoodling, “Trying my best to avoid any cheesy introductions like ‘my main squeeze’ … so just meet my man. ❤️.”

The duo initially matched on a dating app earlier that month and instantaneously were drawn to one another.

“We connected on a dating app, texted for a day or two, then spent five straight hours on the phone the first time we spoke,” she recalled to Brides. “By the time that call ended, Cuffe was booked and packed for a flight to St. Louis that took off in about eight hours. Within a week, we were back on the East Coast, meeting his family, and starting to plan our future together. We didn’t leave each other’s side for weeks.”

Scroll below for photos of King and Owens’ cozy honeymoon at Glacier National Park:

Us Weekly

Meghan King and Cuffe Owens’ Relationship Timeline: From Their Dating App Beginnings to Marriage and Beyond

When you know, you know! Meghan King and Cuffe Owens went from zero to 60 with their relationship after meeting on a dating app in September 2021. “Within a week, we were back on the East Coast, meeting his family, and starting to plan our future together,” King told Brides in October 2021 of the couple’s beginnings. “We didn’t leave each other’s side for weeks.”
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Us Weekly

Meghan King Adds Cuffe Owens’ Last Name as ‘RHOC’ Stars React to Surprise Wedding

Back to three names! Meghan King ended her whirlwind wedding day by updating her name to reflect her marriage to Cuffe Owens. The 37-year-old former Bravo star’s name officially reads “Meghan King Owens” on Instagram after her Monday, October 11, nuptials. The Real Housewives of Orange County alum and Joe Biden’s nephew exchanged vows in Pennsylvania in front of 50 guests, including the president and first lady Dr. Jill Biden.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

How Meghan King’s 3 Kids Were Involved in Her and Cuffe Owens’ Wedding

A family affair! Meghan King included her three children in her whirlwind wedding to Cuffe Owens on Monday, October 11. “We told the kids they could walk down the aisle with me if they wanted to,” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 37, told Brides after the Pennsylvania nuptials, attended by President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden. “[My daughter], Aspen, said she wanted ‘to throw flowers at me’ so it was decided she would be the flower girl!”
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
